University of Ibadan Releases 2026/2027 Admission Cut-Off Marks for Petroleum Engineering, Others
- University of Ibadan has published its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission cut-off scores for Technology engineering programmes
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering recorded the highest merit cut-off score among all listed engineering courses
- Wood Products Engineering and Food Technology were among the programmes with the lowest entry thresholds on the list
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The University of Ibadan has released the official cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 undergraduate admissions exercise, covering 10 engineering programmes under its Technology faculty.
The scores are broken into three categories: Merit, Catchment, and ELDS (Educationally Less Developed States), with some programmes carrying identical scores across all three categories while others show variation.
UI Engineering cut-off marks for 2026/2027
Electrical and Electronics Engineering carries the highest merit and catchment score at 71.25, followed closely by Mechanical Engineering at 70.00 and Biomedical Engineering at 68.00. Civil Engineering and Petroleum Engineering sit in the mid-range at 65.875 and 65.00 respectively, while Agricultural and Environmental Engineering is listed at 57.5 across both merit and catchment categories.
At the lower end of the scale, Wood Products Engineering has the lowest threshold at 50.00 across all three admission categories. Food Technology is set at 50.125, and Industrial and Production Engineering sits at 51.25, also uniform across merit, catchment, and ELDS slots.
UI: ELDS scores offer lower entry points
For candidates applying under the ELDS category, several programmes offer a reduced score requirement. Mechanical Engineering drops from 70.00 to 65.875, Petroleum Engineering falls from 65.00 to 58.5, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering comes down to 54.25. Civil Engineering records the sharpest ELDS reduction, falling from a merit score of 65.875 to 51.75.
Biomedical Engineering and Wood Products Engineering maintain uniform scores across all three categories, meaning no score advantage is available to ELDS applicants for those programmes.
Prospective students are encouraged to review the full breakdown of cut-off marks on the University of Ibadan's official admissions portal to confirm eligibility before applying.
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In a similar story, Legit.ng published that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate who once had an extra year shared how a dream she had about her result helped her in school.
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Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Ibadan published its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.
The scores cover merit, catchment areas, and Educationally Less Developed States categories.
Source: Legit.ng
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