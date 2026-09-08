President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dele Alake as Director Policy and Manifesto Development in the APC 2027 campaign council

Alake, Nigeria's minister of solid minerals development, is a long-standing political ally, strategist, and cabinet member under President Tinubu

President Tinubu is officially running for a second four-year term in Nigeria's upcoming 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, to a role in the party’s 223-member presidential campaign council.

Legit.ng reports that Alake was appointed Director Policy and Manifesto Development.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Alake as Director Policy and Manifesto Development, in the 2027 presidential campaign council. Photo credit: @AlakeDele

Source: Twitter

The move confirms that campaigning for the January 2027 elections is already underway.

The ruling party is assembling its organisational structure in preparation for the contest.

Alake urges re-election of Tinubu

Meanwhile, Alake has called on Nigerians to renew the mandate of Tinubu in the 2027 elections, saying the president has laid a solid foundation for a stronger, more united and prosperous nation.

The minister affirmed that the Tinubu-led administration’s scorecard has moved beyond promises, delivering tangible reforms that are repositioning the country for sustainable growth, security, and national cohesion.

Alake said, according to The Nation:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has laid the foundation for a stronger, peaceful and more prosperous Nigeria. History is written by citizens who participate. Let us remain committed and do it again in 2027. Together, let us build on that foundation to get to our Eldorado.

“The journey continues. Together, we keep moving forward."

Alake urges Nigerians to back continuity

The minister urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, adding that nation-building is a process that requires continuity.

Alake concluded:

“We cannot afford to abandon a project midway when the foundation has just been laid. In 2027, let us vote for continuity, for stability, and for prosperity."

Minister Dele Alake backs President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @AlakeDele

Source: Twitter

Africa’s most populous country will hold the election against a backdrop of worsening economic and security crises that have caused anger among voters against Tinubu’s government.

The presidential vote will be held January 16, 2027, alongside parliamentary elections, while gubernatorial elections will be held February 7.

Tinubu is challenged by over 15 opposition candidates, but analysts predict a three-man race, including the two top contenders that he defeated in 2023. They are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a serial presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a former state governor who blew the last race wide open with his mass appeal to Nigeria’s youth.

Read more on 2027 elections

Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as deputy director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng