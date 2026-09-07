New Zealand introduced the Pathway Student Visa, allowing international students to study up to three consecutive courses

The visa can last up to five years and permits students to work up to 25 hours per week, depending on their course conditions

Applicants must secure an offer from an approved pathway provider and show proof of funds, insurance, and genuine intent to study

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New Zealand has launched a student visa that lets international students complete up to three back-to-back programmes without reapplying each time, covering as many as five years of study under a single approval.

Called the Pathway Student Visa, the scheme is designed for students who have a structured, approved study plan and meet Immigration New Zealand's entry conditions.

International students can spend up to five years studying in New Zealand under one approved pathway visa. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Instead of going through a fresh visa application after finishing each course, students can move from one programme to the next within the same visa framework, so long as each course belongs to their approved pathway.

How the Pathway Student Visa Works

The visa remains valid for up to five years, though the precise duration depends on how long the full study pathway runs. Students are also allowed a gap of up to 16 weeks between programmes while remaining covered by the same visa.

Anyone moving to a second or third course, however, must still meet the specific entry requirements for that next programme before progressing.

Holders of the visa can work up to 25 hours a week during term, depending on the conditions linked to their course, and may work full-time during scheduled breaks, Vanguard reports.

The visa also allows international travel while it remains active.

New Zealand’s five-year student pathway could appeal to international students seeking a longer-term education plan. Photo: adts

Source: Getty Images

What Applicants Must Provide for a Student Visa

To qualify, students need a formal offer of place from an approved pathway education provider. The provider must supply a letter of support that lists each course in the pathway, along with the start and end dates.

Where two or more institutions are involved, a joint letter of support may be required.

Applicants must also prove they can cover tuition fees and living costs, or show evidence of a recognised scholarship or sponsor.

Immigration New Zealand requires full medical and travel insurance for the entire period of the visa, and students must meet both health and character requirements. Demonstrating a genuine intention to study and to leave when the visa expires is also mandatory.

Costs and Processing of applying for New Zealand student visa

The Pathway Student Visa costs from NZD $750.

Immigration New Zealand says 80% of applications are processed within eight weeks, and the government advises applying roughly three months before the planned travel date.

All applications must be submitted online, as paper submissions are no longer accepted.

Partners and dependent children cannot be added to the main application, though eligible family members may apply separately for their own visas.

US ready to issue Nigerians 2-year visa, gives condition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that applicants whose prior US visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire within the next three months are now eligible for visa renewal without an interview.

According to the US Mission, hundreds of visa renewal appointments are being made available to applicants who desire to renew their visas.

Candidates who apply for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only) visa may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview.

Source: Legit.ng