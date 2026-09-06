Opposition parties under the G-100 summit proposed a single presidential candidate who would serve only one four-year term ahead of the 2027 elections

Lawyers, political scientists and civil society groups are divided over whether the plan can survive contact with Nigeria's constitution and political realities

Stakeholders warned that without a constitutional amendment or enforceable legal framework, the one-term pledge remains a political promise with no binding force

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The proposal by Nigeria's opposition political parties to field a single presidential candidate for the 2027 election on a one-term, four-year platform has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts, civil society groups and political scientists, many of whom say the idea cannot be trusted without a constitutional foundation to back it up.

As reported on Sunday, September 6, by Vanguard, the plan emerged from a summit held in Abuja under the G-100 banner.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar-linked 2027 one-term presidency plan faces legal concerns. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: UGC

At the summit, opposition parties and stakeholders began working towards a Government of National Competence anchored on a four-year National Reset Programme.

Five working groups were set up to develop, among other things, a Single-Term Transition Charter and a framework for producing a common presidential candidate.

Opposition’s one-term presidency plan questioned

Since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, no elected president has voluntarily walked away after a single term.

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, who is currently serving his first term, each contested or served two terms. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died before completing his first term, while Goodluck Jonathan, who completed Yar'Adua's tenure and won the 2011 election, is the only example stakeholders say is beyond dispute given constitutional term limits.

Akin Oshuntokun, former Special Adviser to President Obasanjo, dismissed the proposal outright:

"I doubt if that suggestion will make any difference to the political arithmetic on ground. The only sense it makes is that such potential president is projecting that, at best, he is going to be a mediocre president whom nobody will miss if he leaves office."

Ademola Folarin, General Secretary of Afenifere and a legal practitioner, said the idea was theoretically possible but practically unreliable.

"It's highly unlikely that a candidate that has a constitutionally sanctioned allowance of two terms of four years each will surrender his right on the basis of a non-binding pledge," he said.

One-term presidency plan faces legal hurdles

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Wumi Bewaji, pointed to the constitutional and electoral obstacles the plan faces.

"The Constitution, the highest law in the land, allows an individual to run two terms of four years apiece. So, you can then, at the end of the day, not have a binding agreement," he said.

Bewaji also noted that the window for substituting candidates under the Electoral Act has already closed, leaving him to ask: "What magic do they want to perform now?"

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) former Vice Chairman for the Ijebu-Ode branch, Moruff Balogun, took a more measured view, acknowledging that a constitutional amendment under Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution could make the proposal a legal reality. However, he stressed that "a mere charter, agreement, political arrangement or proposal cannot override its provisions" as things stand.

Professor Gbade Ojo of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) urged the opposition to publish a signed, documented commitment.

"Do not ask Nigerians to trust a promise that has no enforcement mechanism," he said.

Yiaga Africa’s Samson Itodo says the opposition’s one-term 2027 plan will need time to win Nigerians’ trust. Photo credit: @YIAGA

Source: Facebook

Yiaga Africa's Executive Director, Samson Itodo, described the coalition attempt as commendable but cautioned that mobilising citizens around a one-term ideology "would require more time," adding that Nigerians are aware that politicians have shifted similar positions in the past.

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre's Auwal Rafsanjani stated that trust must be earned through conduct rather than declarations, calling on the coalition to publish a transparent political charter with clearly defined priorities and measurable targets for the four-year period.

Read more on 2027 election

2027: INEC, police vow crackdown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) both said they will act against politicians who make threatening or inflammatory statements, as political tensions rise ahead of the 2027 elections.

Both bodies spoke to the press in response to growing public concern over a series of provocative remarks made by politicians across several states in recent months.

Source: Legit.ng