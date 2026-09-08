Lagos residents face rising land prices; opportunities remain in emerging areas like Epe and Ikorodu

Epe and Ikorodu offer affordable land with strong infrastructure backing from Lagos State's 2026 budget

Investors should prioritise documented plots over cheap land for long-term appreciation potential

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For many Lagos residents, owning land increasingly feels out of reach as established neighbourhoods become more expensive.

Yet data from current property listings and Lagos State’s infrastructure plans suggest that opportunities remain in emerging corridors.

Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, and others emerge as the cheapest places for landed properties in Lagos Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The key is looking beyond popular locations such as Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island and established parts of Ajah, where land prices have risen sharply.

For buyers seeking relatively cheaper land with longer-term appreciation potential, Epe, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki and Badagry stand out.

Epe offers one of the lowest entry points

Epe currently offers some of the most accessible land prices in Lagos, although prices vary considerably according to location, title and proximity to major roads.

Recent 2026 market data puts land in some interior Epe communities at approximately ₦1.5 million to ₦5 million, while Odo-Egiri is estimated at ₦3 million to ₦8 million and Epe town at roughly ₦5 million to ₦15 million, according to reports.

The investment case becomes stronger when government planning is considered. Lagos State officially provides an Epe Master Plan, indicating that the area is covered by a formal planning framework rather than being purely an estate-agent speculation, according to a document by LASBCA.

The state's 2026 Citizens' Budget also earmarks part of its ₦40 billion State Infrastructure Intervention Fund for divisions including Epe and identifies resilient-city projects covering Epe, the Lagos MEPB document stated.

Ikorodu combines affordability with proximity

Ikorodu offers another compelling option, particularly for buyers who want cheaper land without moving as far from Lagos's established urban economy.

Market estimates suggest that buildable plots can still be found at considerably lower prices than in premium Lekki locations, although exact prices depend heavily on the community and title.

More importantly, government spending provides evidence of continued infrastructure attention.

Lagos State's 2026 budget includes Ikorodu within the ₦40 billion State Infrastructure Intervention Fund, while the state's Citizens' Budget also lists major development projects for the division.

Areas around Igbogbo, Imota, Agric and parts of the Ikorodu corridor therefore deserve attention, particularly where road access and existing development are already improving.

Ibeju-Lekki offers higher growth potential

Ibeju-Lekki is no longer the bargain it once was, but it remains one of the most interesting areas for investors willing to accept a higher entry price.

Its attraction comes from the concentration of industrial, port and logistics development around the wider Lekki corridor.

Lagos State's infrastructure plans include major investment around the Lekki-Epe axis, including the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway. The 2026 Citizens' Budget assigns ₦29.8 billion to the project.

That makes peripheral Ibeju-Lekki potentially attractive for long-term investors, although buyers should be especially careful about land affected by government acquisition or planning restrictions.

Badagry remains the cheaper long-term bet

Badagry could appeal to buyers prioritising affordability over immediate convenience.

The area has an official Badagry Master Plan, while Lagos State continues to budget for infrastructure along the Badagry corridor.

The 2026 budget performance report records spending on reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry carriageway, while earlier state plans also identified major Badagry road projects.

Its major drawback is distance and the fact that some locations may take longer to benefit from urban expansion.

Cheap land is not necessarily a good investment

The biggest mistake buyers can make is choosing a plot solely because its price is low.

Lagos State's planning resources include official master plans for Epe and Badagry, among other areas, making planning status an important part of due diligence.

A buyer should verify the survey plan, ownership history, government acquisition status, permitted land use, access road and applicable title documents before committing money.

Ultimately, the strongest opportunities may not be the cheapest plots in Lagos. They are likely to be properly documented plots in areas where government infrastructure, population growth and economic activity are moving in the same direction.

A new report unveils the top places to buy cheap land in Lagos. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

On that basis, Epe offers the strongest low-entry opportunity, Ikorodu offers a balance between affordability and accessibility, Ibeju-Lekki offers higher growth potential, while Badagry remains a longer-term value play.

The article uses Lagos State government budget and planning documents as the backbone, while treating private-market price estimates as indicative asking-price data rather than official transaction values.

Cheaper neighbourhoods to consider as Lagos rent rises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos has cemented its position among the world’s most expensive cities for high-end rental housing, but tenants willing to look beyond Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Banana Island can find significantly cheaper options.

The commercial capital ranked fourth among 10 cities for high-end two-bedroom rental costs in 2026, with an average annual rent of $19,379, according to a recent Nairametrics report.

Source: Legit.ng