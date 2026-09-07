Peter Obi publicly endorsed a presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, at the inauguration of the presidential campaign of the APM candidate

Obi argued that Makinde is qualified to be president and called for a free, fair, and credible election process in Nigeria

Obi, who is the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, said all willing parties must unite to prevent the country from collapsing

Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate, has publicly thrown his weight behind Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who is also the presidential candidate of the APC, describing him as qualified to lead Nigeria.

Obi made the endorsement at an event where he appealed for political unity and inclusion, urging Nigerians to rally around credible candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Peter Obi endorsed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde at a recent campaign event. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"You have a candidate who is contesting for president today, my dear brother Martine," Obi said at the event. "Is he qualified to be president? Yes."

Obi's case for a new direction

The former Anambra State governor framed the endorsement around the need to rescue ordinary Nigerians from economic hardship, saying the country could no longer continue on its current path.

"Our people are hungry. Our people are poor," he said.

He added:

"Whoever wins genuinely from a free, fair, credible election, all of us wants to work together to save this country from collapse."

Obi stressed that the move was not driven by political desperation but by a genuine desire to give Nigerians the power to make their own choice.

He called on political actors to abandon divisive policies and focus on lifting people out of poverty.

"Let our quadruple be to feed our people, to pull our people out," he said. "We want the Nigeria we are entitled to. Nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody."

Obi's political journey to 2027

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on Saturday, May 2, 2026, and was ratified as a presidential candidate for the 2027 elections on Friday, May 29, 2026.

His decision to endorse Makinde marks a new and unexpected twist in the lead-up to what is shaping up to be a highly contested election cycle.

384 candidates drag APM to court

Previously, Legit.ng reported that hundreds of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidates in Oyo State took the party to court to block any attempt to rerun the primaries that produced them as the party's flag bearers for the forthcoming local government elections.

The 33 chairmanship and 351 councillorship candidates, who emerged from primaries held across the state on August 3, 2026, filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Ibadan.

They named the APM, its National Chairman, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng