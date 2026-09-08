The US government has outlined a strict passport photo requirement for applicants entering the 2026 Diversity Visa lottery programme

Applicants must submit recent photos taken within the last few months or risk automatic disqualification from the DV programme

The rule also covers which family members must be listed on the application form, regardless of whether they plan to immigrate

The United States government has issued a clear warning to applicants entering the 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) lottery, spelling out a passport photo requirement that could cost applicants their place in the programme if ignored.

According to guidance published by the US government, all application forms must include passport photographs taken within the last six months. Critically, the photos must be taken without glasses. This is a detail that, if overlooked, will result in automatic disqualification from the lottery.

The US shares a passport photo rule that can lead to disqualification. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who must be listed on DV application

Beyond the photo requirement, the US federal government has clarified exactly which family members must appear on an applicant's entry form. All immediate family members who are not US citizens or Legal Permanent Residents must be included, regardless of whether they intend to travel to or immigrate to the United States.

This means a married applicant must list their spouse on the form, and all children under the age of 21 must also be declared, whether or not they plan to follow the principal applicant to the US. Failure to list any qualifying family member is considered non-compliance and will result in disqualification.

US DV: What applicants need to know

The Diversity Visa programme, commonly known as the Green Card lottery, is administered annually by the US Department of State and offers a pathway to permanent residency for nationals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

The strict entry requirements are designed to ensure that every application is complete and accurate from the outset. Because the selection process is conducted by a computer-generated random draw, any application that does not meet the technical requirements is removed before results are announced.

Prospective applicants can find the full list of requirements on the US Embassy's Diversity Visa page.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the United States of America (USA) announced the month in which 2026 DV programme winners would be interviewed for the Green Card lottery.

US DV: Requirements for Green Card lottery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government gave some strict eligibility requirements for the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) Programme.

With non-refundable application fees on the line, potential applicants must tread carefully to avoid costly mistakes that can jeopardise their chances for a green card. Understanding these criteria could be the difference between achieving the American dream and facing disappointment.

Source: Legit.ng