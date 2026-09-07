The family of former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai responded to allegations made by Defence Minister General Christopher Musa on live television

General Musa claimed during a Channels Television programme on September 3, 2026, that El-Rufai actively planned killings in Southern Kaduna while in office

The family said no evidence was presented to back the allegation and warned of legal action if a retraction is not made within 7 days

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The family of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has issued a formal ultimatum to Defence Minister General Christopher Musa (Rtd.), demanding a public retraction of allegations that El-Rufai orchestrated killings in Southern Kaduna during his time as governor.

The family said it noted "with serious concern" remarks General Musa made during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today on September 3, 2026.

El-Rufai family warns Defence Minister to retract on southern Kaduna killings. Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement issued via Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai's X handle @B_ELRUFAI on Monday, September 7, 2026.

According to the family, the minister told viewers that El-Rufai "actively planned killings in Southern Kaduna" while he served as governor, a claim they say was made without any supporting evidence.

Family demands proof or apology

The El-Rufai family acknowledged that General Musa is entitled to his personal opinions but argued that an allegation of this severity carries a responsibility to provide credible proof.

In the absence of such proof, they called on the minister to retract the statement publicly, specifically through the same television platform where the remarks were made.

The family set a deadline of seven days from the date of the statement for General Musa to either produce evidence backing his claim or issue a full public apology.

"Failure to do so will leave the family with no option but to pursue all appropriate legal remedies available under the law in response to these unsubstantiated allegations," the statement read.

Background on El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory before becoming Governor of Kaduna State. He later became opposition leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Southern Kaduna region has for years been at the centre of violent conflicts between farming and herding communities, and successive administrations have faced scrutiny over their handling of the crisis.

Legit.ng reports that Musa made strong accusations against El-Rufai over his time in office.

Musa claimed El-Rufai deliberately divided Kaduna state and had plans linked to the killing of people in the state.

The minister praised current Governor Uba Sani for reversing the damage he said El-Rufai caused during his tenure.

Sharia Council finally reacts to El-Rufai's detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria voiced concern over El-Rufai's continued detention.

El-Rufai is facing separate charges from the ICPC and DSS over alleged fraud, abuse of office, and unlawful phone tapping.

The Council urged authorities to follow due process and warned that arbitrary actions could erode public trust in Nigerian institutions.

Source: Legit.ng