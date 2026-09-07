Hurricane Lowell is closing in on Hawaii as a Category 3 storm, with hurricane warnings now active for Kauai

Forecasters warn the storm could pass within about 100 miles of Kauai, bringing more than a foot of rain and flash flooding risk

The worst conditions are expected through Monday night into Tuesday morning, with gradual improvement by midweek

Hurricane Lowell is bearing down on Hawaii as a Category 3 storm, triggering hurricane warnings for the island of Kauai and raising the threat of life-threatening weather conditions across the region, according to Fox News.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to pass within roughly 100 miles of Kauai, placing the island in the path of hurricane-force wind gusts, dangerous surf, and powerful rip currents capable of posing serious risks to residents and visitors along the coastline.

Hurricane Lowell threatens Hawaii as a Category 3 storm, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding risks to Kauai. Photo credit: Michelle Bir / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Flooding risk grows as rain totals mount

According to Fox News, beyond the wind threat, meteorologists are warning that rainfall accumulations could exceed one foot in some areas, significantly raising the risk of flash flooding across parts of the Hawaiian island chain.

The combination of sustained winds, heavy downpours, and rough ocean conditions is expected to make travel and outdoor activity extremely dangerous during the height of the storm.

Conditions are forecast to deteriorate sharply through Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning, which forecasters have identified as the window of peak danger for affected communities.

When will the storm pass?

Weather officials say the situation will begin to ease by midweek, as Lowell moves away and conditions gradually improve across the islands. Residents in and around Kauai have been urged to take the warnings seriously and make necessary preparations ahead of the storm's closest approach.

Hurricane Lowell's advance follows a period of monitoring by meteorologists who had been tracking its development and intensification as it moved across the Pacific. Its Category 3 classification places it in the range of a major hurricane, carrying sustained winds capable of causing significant structural damage and widespread disruption to infrastructure and essential services.

Authorities have not yet released full details on evacuation orders or emergency shelter locations, but residents in warned areas are advised to follow guidance from local emergency management agencies as the storm draws closer.

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction, 30 dead

Legt.ng earlier reported that in the wake of Hurricane Helene, at least 30 people have died and scores more are unaccounted for in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

The storm, which tore across the state causing catastrophic flooding, has left a clearer image of its devastation as it moved through Florida and Georgia.

Source: Legit.ng