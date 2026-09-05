Victor Osimhen was forced off the pitch in the 33rd minute of Galatasaray's Istanbul derby clash on Friday

The Nigerian striker walked out of the stadium without assistance, easing fears over the severity of the injury

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk said the club will wait for MRI scan results before giving an official update

Victor Osimhen has moved to calm concerns over his fitness after limping off during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Istanbul derby on Friday, assuring journalists he was unaware of the full extent of the injury.

The Nigerian forward had given Galatasaray the lead in the 16th minute before he was substituted off just 17 minutes later, sparking immediate alarm among supporters and the Turkish football media.

Victor Osimhen spoke about his injury. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

Despite losing Osimhen, the Istanbul side battled through to claim all three points and maintain their position at the top of the Turkish Super League after four matches, as noted by TRT Spor.

Osimhen speaks about his injury

A video circulated on X by Erol Evcen showed the striker leaving the stadium on his own two feet, without any visible support, a sight that provided some early reassurance that the problem may not be serious.

As he moved through the mixed zone, journalists pressed him for details on the injury. His response was brief: “I don't know,” accompanied by a wave in their direction.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk said the club would conduct a full assessment and that supporters should expect an official statement once MRI scan results are available.

The timing of the injury is particularly sensitive for Galatasaray, with the club set to face Sporting CP in their UEFA Champions League opener in five days.

Turkish media have suggested Osimhen is likely to miss that fixture, though there is cautious optimism that he could return for the following league match if the scan results come back positive.

Turkish doctor estimates Osimhen's recovery timeline

Legit.ng previously reported that a Turkish doctor estimated the possible recovery timeline for Osimhen after his groin injury against Basaksehir.

Dr Gurkan Kubilay shared an image explaining the possible injury and said that the best-case scenario is between 1-2 weeks, but the worst-case scenario is a ligament tear, which could take 3-4 months.

Source: Legit.ng