Peter Obi made the declaration at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt on Thursday, warning those planning to manipulate the 2027 election

The NDC presidential candidate referenced the IReV failures that sparked controversy after the 2023 general election

NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso also addressed supporters, warning Nigerians not to repeat past electoral mistakes

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has said he is willing to lay down his life to ensure his votes count in the 2027 general election, issuing his strongest warning yet against electoral manipulation.

Obi made the declaration on Thursday at a town hall event tagged "Obi Talks Nigeria" in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Major Presidential Candidate Declares What Will Happen During 2027 Election, “Ready to Die”

Source: Twitter

He charged Nigerians to take personal responsibility at polling units and resist any form of intimidation on election day.

Obi warns against a Repeat of 2023

The former Anambra governor drew heavily on the controversy that followed the 2023 presidential election, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to upload results in real time through its IReV portal.

Critics accused INEC of using the alleged technical failure as cover to favour the ruling party, a charge the commission denied. Obi, who ran under the Labour Party in 2023, and Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar both rejected Bola Tinubu's declaration as winner and challenged the result in court, but the judiciary upheld Tinubu's victory.

Speaking to the crowd in Port Harcourt, Obi argued that voters outnumber officials at any given polling unit and should not allow themselves to be bullied.

"Nobody will intimidate us again at the polling booth. If you get to any polling booth today, the highest number of officials you see is five. The average number of voters is 40 to 50. There is no way five people will intimidate 50 people," he said.

He then went further, saying:

"This time all of us will rescue our country. Somebody said, 'We are ready to die.' Let me tell you, I'm ready to die too."

On the IReV system specifically, Obi promised his party would be better prepared.

“Yes, they will try to manipulate the IReV. But let me tell you, it will not be easy this time. There will be so many IReVs this time. If there is a network glitch, we will give them another one that has no glitch," he said.

Kwankwaso tells Nigerians not to waste their vote

NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso also addressed the gathering, urging voters to choose leaders with the capacity to fix the country's problems.

He pointed to the 2015 election, when incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan lost to the opposition despite controlling significant state power, as proof that a large number of governors does not guarantee victory.

"I believe that Nigerians must not make mistakes again. This is the time to get it right. And anything to the contrary, I believe people, if they make a mistake, certainly people will regret making that mistake. Because it will be too costly for the people and the country," Kwankwaso said.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month.

CAN slams Mamapee

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) stepped into the 2027 pre-election conversation with a firm rebuke directed at Precious Oruche, widely known as Mama Pee, and other political figures who have been invoking the name of Jesus Christ in campaign-related discussions.

In an official statement shared via CAN's official website, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the body, made the Christian body's position clear: Christ's name has no place in Nigeria's partisan battles.

Source: Legit.ng