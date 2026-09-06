Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller denied that a controversial remark made during a livestream was directed at relationship coach Solomon Buchi

Solomon Buchi, based in the UK, reported Peller to the Metropolitan Police over an allegation he described as false and deeply damaging to his mental health

Peller's video response claimed the "Mr Buchi" he mentioned was a fan he had online banter with, not the well-known commentator

Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller has publicly addressed the fallout from a livestream comment that landed him in serious legal trouble in the United Kingdom, insisting the remark was never aimed at relationship coach and commentator Solomon Buchi.

In a video response that circulated widely online on September 5, Peller pushed back against the accusations.

Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller addresses controversy after Solomon Buchi reports him to UK police. Photo: peller089/solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

Clarifying his earlier claims, Peller said:

"I was referring to one of my fans, Mr Buchi, whom I had an online banter with, not Solomon Buchi. Is he the only Buchi in the world?"

What Peller said during the original livestream about "Mr Buchi"

The controversy traced back to a livestream session Peller held alongside Pastor Tobi, during which he made remarks about a figure he called "Mr Buchi."

His exact words were:

"Mr Buchi slept with someone's wife. They told me his story. Someone told me his story. He's not a better person. They said he is not a better person."

See Peller's original video about "Mr Buchi" below:

Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian who resides in the United Kingdom, took the comment personally.

He described the allegation as entirely false, saying it accused him of having an affair with another man's wife.

The life coach added that the claim severely impacted his mental health, triggering a nervous breakdown that his general practitioner documented.

He subsequently reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police, noting that Peller was present in the UK at the time.

Below is Solomon Buchi's post explaining how he felt and the action he took against Peller:

Watch Peller's clarification about "Mr Buchi" in the video below:

Fans react to Peller's defence

The saga has sparked heated debate online, with reactions split between those sympathetic to Peller and those who feel he has a case to answer.

@musicfarm01 wrote:

"May this guy's mouth not be his destruction. Is wisdom that hard?"

@Mikestones2012 commented:

"Police never invite am, he don de over explain lol...well he should make sure to keep that his Bushi friend wey don marry at standby and be sure he is truly married else you go understand say no be Nigeria you de lol"

@Chidiugoo observed:

"If he didn't call his full name, the one who sued him have no case. But why one particular Buchi is crashing out amongst the other Buchi's in this World"

@truthfulmace suggested:

"This shouldn't be hard. Let Peller go to the Metropolitan Police and show evidence of the Mr. Buchi he was referring to, and the evidence of the said Mr Buchi sleeping with other men's wives - very simple"

@oluwadunsinakin weighed in:

"Mr buchi too has throw at lot of jabs at peller unprovoked most of the time if the boy gets to Nigeria he should look for one of his video and report buchi to Nigeria authorities. He should learn to keep his opinion to himself nobody really cares"

@Misterjust6 added:

"As long as he didn't mention any last name, he's good. The buchi dude makes sense a lot but if he actually inserted himself in this typa clout even without his last being mentioned, then he's a clown and seeking more relevance from the people he criticizes"

Solomon Buchi reports Peller to UK police as Nigerian TikTok streamer addresses controversial allegation. Photo: peller089/solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

UK Police confront King Ochacho in London, Peller reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UK police confronted Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking violation while he sat in his Rolls-Royce with Peller and his son, Ice King.

Peller appeared stunned that officers enforced the parking rules despite the expensive car, making his reaction the standout moment in the viral footage.

The incident sparked online debate among Nigerians, with many discussing Peller’s response and attitudes towards wealth and authority in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng