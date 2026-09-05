VeryDarkMan publicly reacted to reports that Regina Daniels returned to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, after their widely reported marital split

The social commentator called out critics who had previously attacked him for his stance during the couple's earlier controversy

VDM raised pointed questions about Regina's motives, asking whether she would have gone back if Ned Nwoko were not a wealthy man

Social media critic Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has weighed in on reports that actress Regina Daniels has reconciled with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, using the news as an opportunity to revisit the backlash he faced during the couple's earlier marital dispute.

In a video on his Instagram page on September 5, addressing the reported development, VDM called on the same people who previously attacked him to now speak up.

VeryDarkMan reacts to reports of Regina Daniels’ alleged return to Ned Nwoko and questions her decision. Photo: verydarkblackman/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

VDM said:

"I want to see you people make posts again now that Regina Daniels has gone back to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko."

He recalled that critics had labelled him a woman-hater for the position he held at the time, saying they were "insulting me, saying I hate women."

VDM questions Regina Daniels' motives

Beyond settling old scores, VDM trained his focus on what he described as questionable explanations surrounding the reported return.

He pushed back against the narrative that Regina Daniels went back for the sake of her children, asking why that concern had not appeared to weigh on her when she initially left.

"Didn't she see the children when she left? Why didn't she care so much about them then?" he wrote.

VeryDarkMan sparks reactions as he questions Regina Daniels’ alleged return to Ned Nwoko. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

His most pointed remark, however, centred on Ned Nwoko's wealth.

VDM questioned flatly, "If Ned Nwoko were a poor man, would she come back?", suggesting that financial comfort, rather than reconciliation or family, may have driven the reported return.

He went on to state his own conclusion, writing that she "saw that there was nothing outside, that's why she came back."

The social media critic also noted the reported development with characteristic sarcasm, writing:

"As seen on social media, Regina Daniels is back home to SEN NED NWOKO👀👀 or rather PA NED according to emotional Nigerians then."

His comments attracted considerable attention online, with some users accusing him of chasing clout while others questioned why Regina Daniels' return to her husband should be treated as controversial at all.

Watch VDM speak about Regina Daniels' alleged return to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko's house in the video below:

Prophecy for Regina Daniels emerges amid disappearance from social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels became the subject of a viral prophecy shared on Instagram by Prophet Samuel King Ministries.

The cleric claimed that people around Regina could not be fully trusted and alleged that her phones had been monitored while private investigators gathered information that could be used to blackmail her.

He urged the actress to protect her children and be cautious about her personal life while pointing to opportunities in America and Hollywood.

Source: Legit.ng