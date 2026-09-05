APC Abia State leadership publicly rejected a directive purportedly issued by its State Youth Leader calling for City Boys activities to be suspended

The party's Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, said the State Chairman and State Working Committee were never consulted before the statement was released

APC Abia warned the Youth Leader against acting without authorisation, citing risks of division ahead of the 2027 general elections

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has distanced itself from a directive calling for the suspension of City Boys activities across the state, describing the statement as "unauthorised, illegal and malicious."

The rejection was made public through a statement signed by the party's Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, who said the APC State Chairman and State Working Committee were neither informed nor consulted before the directive was put out.

Abia APC distances itself from statement calling for City Boys suspension Photo: Nysaw

Source: Getty Images

The statement had been attributed to the APC State Youth Leader, but the state leadership moved quickly to clarify that it did not reflect the party's position.

APC Stands by City Boys Partnership

The Abia APC said its relationship with City Boys and other affiliated support groups and political structures remains intact. According to the party, these groups are part of ongoing efforts to build a stronger presence in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections, with a stated goal of delivering a strong victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates in Abia.

The party used the opportunity to caution the State Youth Leader directly, warning that releasing statements without proper clearance from the appropriate party organs risks creating the impression of internal division, breeding disaffection among members, and weakening preparations for 2027.

Members and supporters were urged to take direction only from decisions sanctioned by recognised party structures.

APC Abia reaffirms City Boys partnership to support President Tinubu in 2027 Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

Warning Against Divisive Actions

Uche Aguoru, who signed the statement in his capacity as Publicity Secretary, said the Abia APC leadership would continue to prioritise unity, discipline and cooperation among all party stakeholders, including City Boys and other support groups, in the run-up to the next general elections.

The party also called on its members to disregard the suspended directive entirely.

Ex-presidential aide lists states safe, competitive and difficult for APC in 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former presidential aide and senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Ahmad, has published his assessment of how the ruling party is likely to fare across Nigeria's states in the 2027 general elections, grouping them into three distinct categories.

Ahmad shared the breakdown on his X account, identifying 18 states he considers safe for the APC, 10 that he believes will be fiercely contested, and three where the party faces the steepest climb.

According to Ahmad, the APC can count on Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Niger, Nasarawa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Source: Legit.ng