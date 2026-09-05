“I Was in a Coma for Months”: Sikiratu Sindodo Recounts Terrifying Battle With Strange Illness
- Nollywood actress Sikiratu Sindodo disclosed that she battled a mysterious illness that sent her into a coma for months
- Doctors reportedly gave the Yoruba actress a 50/50 chance of survival, and her mother was told to go home
- Sindodo also addressed the widespread rumours linking her to MC Oluomo, admitting the public reaction caught her off guard
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Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke, widely recognised by her screen name Sikiratu Sindodo, has opened up about a harrowing health ordeal that nearly claimed her life, explaining that she spent months in a coma while doctors gave her only an even chance of pulling through.
Speaking during an interview with Oyinmomo TV aired on YouTube on September 4, the Yoruba film star described how what initially seemed like a routine illness spiralled into something far more frightening.
Sikiratu Sindodo said doctors first suspected malaria or typhoid, but her condition continued to deteriorate as she moved from one hospital to another.
"I was sick like someone who had malaria. Malaria/typhoid, that was it, and that was how it started gradually. From one Hospital to another. I can't remember how long it lasted. I think it lasted for months because I was in a coma and was given a 50/50 chance. My mum was even told to go home," she recalled.
Faith that pulled Sikiratu Sindodo through
Despite the gravity of the experience, actress Sikiratu Sindodo said her recovery came down to prayer and divine intervention.
Visibly emotional during the interview, the screen star struggled to hold back tears as she reflected on the journey.
"God answered a lot of prayers in my life. God has been faithful because I don't want to be emotional," she said.
The actress did not share the specific medical diagnosis behind her illness, but made it clear that surviving it reshaped how she views life and faith.
Sindodo Addresses MC Oluomo Reports
Beyond her health story, Sikiratu Sindodo also weighed in on the rumours that had been circulating about her relationship with MC Musiliu Oluomo, acknowledging that the level of public interest took her by surprise.
"The noise was too much. I didn't know the noise would be that much," Sikiratu Sindodo said.
Her candid revelations have struck a chord with many who follow her career, with fans and colleagues expressing relief that she came through such a life-threatening ordeal.
Watch actress Sikiratu Sindodo recount her battle with a strange illness in the video below:
Baba Jogunomi opens up on battle with prostate cancer
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Musiliu Dasofunjo, popularly known as Baba Jogunomi, opened up about his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.
The veteran actor said he first noticed changes in his urine stream but initially dismissed them before later experiencing difficulty urinating, which prompted him to seek medical attention.
After undergoing examinations and scans, Baba Jogunomi said he was referred to UCH in Ibadan, where doctors recommended a further cancer test that he admitted he was reluctant to undergo.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.