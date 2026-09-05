Kogi political activist Comrade Usman Okai Austin urged communities across the state to submit applications to INEC for new electoral wards

Okai said his earlier concerns stemmed from information suggesting ward creation could not be triggered by requests from other parts of Kogi

The activist praised INEC chairman Professor Amupitan's conduct during recent electoral processes as evidence of professionalism and fairness

Kogi-born political activist Comrade Usman Okai Austin has called on stakeholders across Kogi State to engage directly with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by submitting applications for the creation of new electoral wards, expressing confidence that the process will be handled fairly.

Okai made the appeal in a personally signed statement on Saturday, September 5, saying his earlier reservations about the ward creation exercise were based on information that did not reflect the full picture.

Political activist Comrade Usman Okai Austin urges everyone in Kogi State to submit applications to INEC for new electoral wards. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

He said he had been unaware that communities and groups from different parts of the state could initiate the process through formal requests to the commission.

Okai backs Amupitan's leadership

The activist spoke highly of INEC National Chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, pointing to what he described as a balanced approach during the recently concluded Assembly restoration process in Kogi State as evidence that all parts of the state would be treated equally under his watch.

Okai also cited Amupitan's conduct during the recent Osun State election as further proof of his professional approach to the job, adding that the chairman's handling of issues involving the African Democratic Congress similarly reflected sound judgement.

He urged the INEC chairman to see himself as one of the leaders of Kogi State, saying stakeholders from Kogi East, Central and West were ready to support him in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Call for equal consideration across Kogi

Okai said fairness to all three senatorial zones of Kogi would deepen public confidence in the electoral process and ensure that no part of the state felt left behind in ward delineation decisions.

He called on like-minded individuals to rally behind Amupitan's leadership, framing broad participation from across Kogi as essential to producing an outcome that would reflect the interests of the entire state.

Kogi: PDP supporters storm street for Natasha

Previously, Legit.ng reported that PDP supporters in Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi state took to the streets on Thursday, September 3, in a solidarity road walk to build early momentum for the party’s candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the rally focused particularly on securing a second term for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central.

Source: Legit.ng