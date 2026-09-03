PDP loyalists, youths and women marched through Okehi LGA in Kogi state on Thursday, September 3, to rally support ahead of the 2027 elections

The road walk centred on returning Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for a second term as the Kogi Central senatorial representative

Campaign Director-General, Salami Etudaiye, explained that the exercise showed the PDP's growing grassroots strength across the senatorial district

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Okehi, Kogi state - PDP supporters in Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi state took to the streets on Thursday, September 3, 2026, in a solidarity road walk to build early momentum for the party’s candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the rally focused particularly on securing a second term for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central.

PDP supporters in Okehi rally behind Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s bid for a second term ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: s

Source: Original

According to a statement issued by Senator Natasha’s media office and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday afternoon, September 3, the march attracted a broad crowd of party loyalists, youths, women and other stakeholders.

The political stakeholders gathered to publicly express their support for the outspoken federal lawmaker’s re-election bid.

Supporters speak on Natasha's first term

Bashir Haroon, one of the PDP supporters present at the event, said the turnout carried a clear message about the kind of representation the people of Okehi wanted.

"Okehi is standing firm with the PDP and with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. We have seen her commitment, we have seen her courage, and we have seen the way she has continued to identify with the people.

"This support is not about politics alone; it is about standing with a representative who has demonstrated that she understands the aspirations of her constituents," he said.

Haroon called on communities across Kogi Central to maintain unity and translate their support into strong voter turnout at the polls.

2027 election: Campaign leadership speaks

The Kogi Central PDP 2027 Campaign Director-General, Alhaji Salami Etudaiye, described the Okehi mobilisation as evidence of the party's expanding base across the senatorial district. He argued that the senator's first term had given voters concrete grounds on which to judge her capacity.

Etudaiye said:

"The people of Kogi Central have a choice to make, and that choice should be based on performance, capacity, courage and the ability to represent the collective interest of the people. Senator Natasha has demonstrated these qualities in her first tenure."

He added that a second term would allow the National Assembly member to deepen legislative work, broaden constituency programmes and pursue initiatives targeting the socio-economic development of the district.

Kogi Central PDP campaign DG Salami Etudaiye says the Okehi mobilisation reflects growing support for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

"A second tenure is not simply about returning an individual to office. It is about giving the people an opportunity to consolidate representation, experience and programmes that can have lasting impact. We are calling on our people across Kogi Central to unite behind Senator Natasha and all the PDP candidates," he said.

The campaign leadership said its priorities for a potential second term include advocacy for infrastructure, support for youth and women, access to education and skills training, healthcare, and economic opportunities across the five local government areas that make up Kogi Central: Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo.

Party officials appealed for peaceful political engagement throughout the campaign season and described Thursday's road walk as the opening move in a wider mobilisation drive across the district.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha's daughter funds orphanage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha's teenage daughter built, furnished, and officially handed over a fully equipped orphanage to the Oyiza-Salem Divine Orphanage Home in Etahi Community, Okene LGA of Kogi state.

Miss Nadia Zakaria, the donor, reportedly raised the funds entirely on her own through appeals to family members, friends and members of the public, covering both the cost of construction and the furnishing of every room in the facility.

Source: Legit.ng