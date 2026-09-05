The Nigeria Customs Service periodically opens its e-Auction platform for Nigerians to bid for seized vehicles, containers and other goods

Interested bidders must register with a valid TIN, email and phone number, pay the required fees and bid for available items online

Successful bidders must pay within the stipulated period and collect their items on time, while avoiding unofficial payment channels and fraudsters

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) periodically opens its electronic auction platform to dispose of seized and overtime cargo, including vehicles, containers and other goods.

The initiative gives members of the public an opportunity to bid for items released for auction through a transparent online process.

How To Buy Cheap Cars From Nigeria Custom Services' Vehicle Auction

Source: UGC

However, prospective bidders must meet certain requirements and follow the official procedures to participate.

According to the current NCS e-Auction portal, here are seven steps to participate:

1. Register to bid

Interested participants must register through the official NCS e-Auction portal. The process involves creating an account, funding an e-wallet and selecting items to bid for.

A valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), an active email address linked to the TIN and a phone number are required for registration.

2. Verification

Participants may be required to undergo verification using their TIN, email address and phone number. The information provided is used to confirm the bidder's identity and eligibility.

3. Pay administrative and bidding fees

The portal states that successful registration attracts a non-refundable N1,000 administrative fee. In addition, each bid attracts a N1,000 participation fee. Payments should be made only through the official platform and designated channels.

4. View available items

After registration, participants can browse the items listed for auction. The platform provides details about available vehicles, containers and other goods, including descriptions, images and information about their condition.

Items are sold “as is,” meaning buyers cannot demand replacement or a refund after purchase.

5. Place bids

Participants can bid on a maximum of two items per auction window, although they can place multiple bids on those selected items. The portal currently states that the online auction has a six-hour bidding period.

Bidders should carefully review the terms and the condition of an item before placing a bid.

How To Buy Cheap Cars From Nigeria Custom Services' Vehicle Auction

Source: UGC

6. Receive notification of winning bid

At the end of the bidding period, the highest bidder for an item is notified through the registered email address. Successful bidders can download their winning certificates and use them to begin the clearance process.

7. Make payment and collect the item

Successful bidders must make payment within the stipulated period. The current NCS terms state that winners have three days to make payment and seven days from the date of payment to remove the item.

Failure to comply can result in the item being returned to the auction pool.

Customs has also warned the public against fraud. Payments for auctioned items should not be made into personal bank accounts or through unofficial channels.

The NCS says it does not demand gratification or facilitation fees for successful bids and advises participants to verify suspicious messages claiming to come from the service.

Cheapest used cars to buy in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier compiled a list of used cars Nigerians can consider, including the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Golf.

Their prices range from about N400,000 to N11.8 million, depending on the model, condition and whether they are Nigerian-used or Tokunbo.

The cars are recommended for their fuel efficiency, durability, affordable spare parts and ease of maintenance in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng