Alhaji V, a Nigerian university graduate, took to X to share his academic results after completing 67 courses across his degree programme

He admitted to being unserious during his 100 level, which he blamed for the 5 Cs on his transcript alongside 39 As and 23 Bs

Despite his rocky start, Alhaji V announced he pulled off a first class degree, describing the outcome as a last-minute save

Alhaji V, a Nigerian university graduate, has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing his final academic breakdown and announcing that he graduated with a first class degree despite a difficult start to his university journey.

In a post on X, Alhaji V laid out his full transcript in striking detail: 39 As, 23 Bs, and 5 Cs spread across 67 courses taken throughout his time in school.

Nigerian graduate shares his first class result. Photo credit: @jehovicious/X.

Source: Twitter

The numbers alone were enough to draw attention, but it was the story behind them that truly resonated with his followers.

A Rocky 100 Level That Nearly Cost Him Everything

The graduate was candid about where things went wrong. He openly admitted that his 5 Cs were a direct result of how he approached his first year, saying he was simply unserious during 100 level.

For many Nigerian students, that period of adjustment after secondary school is notoriously difficult, and Alhaji V's honesty about his own struggles clearly struck a chord.

What made his post compelling was not just the admission of his early failings, but the way he framed what came after.

Rather than dwell on the low points, he credited both his own effort and faith in God for turning things around.

"I was unserious in 100l, hence the Cs, but God did eventually. my efforts didn't go to waste! last minute save! first class baby! get in joor!!!!!!" he wrote.

First Class After 67 Courses

The phrase "last minute save" struck a particular nerve online, capturing the very real anxiety many Nigerian students carry through their final years, quietly calculating whether their cumulative grade point average can still be rescued. For Alhaji V, the answer turned out to be yes.

Graduating with a first class is no small feat in any Nigerian university, and doing so after a shaky first year makes the achievement even more remarkable.

Across 67 courses, his 39 As ultimately carried enough weight to secure the distinction, a result that rewarded years of sustained effort after that initial stumble.

His post quickly resonated with a wide audience, particularly students and young graduates who have faced similar pressure and uncertainty during their own degree programmes.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng