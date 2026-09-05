The Danish government published rules on how long international students can remain in Denmark on a study residence permit

Students who do not finish their programme within the standard duration must apply for an extension before their permit expires

Pregnancy or parental leave can qualify students for additional time beyond the standard one-year extension limit

The Danish government has clarified the rules governing how long foreign students can remain in the country on a study residence permit, covering extension limits, timing requirements, and special circumstances that may affect a student's stay.

According to guidance published by the Danish Immigration Service, international students are permitted to stay in Denmark for the standard duration of their enrolled educational programme, provided they remain actively engaged in their studies.

Denmark reveals how long foreign students can stay on a study residence permit. Photo Credit: Martin Sylvest Andersen

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Denmark: When students need to apply for extension

If a student does not complete their programme within the standard timeframe, they must apply to extend their residence permit.

The extension window is a maximum of one year, and as a general rule, the permit cannot be renewed beyond that if the student's studies extend by more than a year.

However, students whose delays are caused by pregnancy or parental leave are entitled to an additional year on top of the standard extension, bringing the total maximum extension period to two years.

Timing is critical when applying. Students must submit their extension request no later than the day their current permit expires. At the same time, the application cannot be filed more than four months before the expiry date.

What happens if a student changes programme

Switching educational programmes triggers a separate requirement. Students who change courses must apply for an entirely new residence permit covering their new programme rather than simply extending the existing one.

The Danish government confirmed, however, that students are allowed to begin attending their new programme while awaiting a decision on their application.

The rules apply broadly to international students enrolled in higher education in Denmark and form part of the country's wider framework for managing student immigration.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had listed four documents that foreigners need to apply for a student residence permit in 2026.

Financial requirement for Danish study visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had shared the financial requirement for international students seeking its study visa.

The financial requirement is just one part of the broader study visa application process.

Prospective students are also expected to submit several other supporting documents as part of a complete application, though the income threshold remains one of the most critical qualifying criteria.

Source: Legit.ng