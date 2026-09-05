Qareebat Adedoyin Ibrahim, a 500-level law student, shared her graduation result on X to celebrate her academic achievement

Her student dashboard confirmed she graduated from the Faculty of Law with a First Class Honours degree in LL.B. Common & Islamic Law

The post drew widespread attention online, with many users flooding her comments section to celebrate the milestone with her

Qareebat Adedoyin Ibrahim, a Nigerian law graduate, set her corner of the internet alight after posting her graduation result on X to announce that she had finished her degree with the highest possible classification.

In a post that quickly gained traction, Qareebat shared a screenshot of her student dashboard from the 2025/2026 academic session, captioned simply: "FIRST CLASS BABY!🍷."

Law graduate marks academic milestone with first class result. Photo credit: Qareebat/X.

Source: Twitter

The dashboard showed a green congratulatory banner reading, "Congratulations, Qareebat! You have graduated with FIRST CLASS HONOURS!"

Qareebat's Journey Through Law School

The graduate completed her LL.B. in Common and Islamic Law at the Department of Common Law, Faculty of Law, with her matriculation number beginning with the prefix "20/" — indicating she likely began her studies in the 2020/2021 academic session.

The dashboard showed her status listed as "Graduated" and her level as 500, which is the final year in a Nigerian law degree programme.

Earning a First Class in law is widely regarded as one of the more demanding academic achievements in Nigerian universities.

The LL.B. programme, which combines Common Law principles with Islamic jurisprudence, requires students to master two distinct legal traditions across five years of rigorous study.

The result, dated Saturday, 5 September 2026, shows Qareebat photographed in a black hijab and glasses against a red background on her student profile — the same photo that now accompanies one of her proudest public announcements.

Her post drew an outpouring of congratulations from followers and well-wishers on X, many of whom expressed pride and excitement at her accomplishment.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng