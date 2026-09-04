Denmark has published a list of welfare benefits that are off-limits to foreigners who hold an Establishment Card in the country

The list covers five specific allowances, ranging from cash benefits to graduate allowances that Establishment Card holders cannot access

Danish authorities also confirmed that accompanying family members of Establishment Card holders fall under the same restrictions

Denmark has made clear that holding an Establishment Card in the country does not entitle foreign nationals to the full range of welfare benefits available to other residents.

The Danish authorities published details confirming which specific allowances and benefits are unavailable to those granted an Establishment Card, as well as to family members who accompanied the primary cardholder into the country.

Denmark reveals benefits foreigners with establishment cards cannot access. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's establishment card benefit restrictions

Five categories of benefits are explicitly excluded for Establishment Card holders. These are:

Cash benefits Self-sufficiency and return benefit Transition benefit Rehabilitation benefits Graduate allowances

The restrictions apply broadly to anyone in this immigration category. As the official guidance states: "You have been granted an Establishment Card or are an accompanying family member to a person holding an Establishment Card."

Denmark: What the establishment card allows

The Establishment Card is a permit issued by Denmark designed to allow skilled foreign nationals to remain in the country for a period after completing their studies or ending employment, giving them time to explore entrepreneurial or business opportunities.

While it provides a legal basis for staying in Denmark, it does not grant access to the social welfare provisions listed above.

The publication of this list serves as a practical guide for cardholders to understand the boundaries of what their status covers, helping them plan their finances without depending on state support systems that are reserved for other categories of residents.

Denmark lists benefits barred to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark has listed five benefits that foreigners holding a Green Card and their families are not allowed to receive.

The restrictions include cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefits, transition benefits, rehabilitation benefits, and other benefits covered by the Active Social Policy Act.

Source: Legit.ng