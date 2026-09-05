The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has published the official conditions for the Subclass 500 student visa in 2026

The visa allows foreign students to stay in Australia for up to 6 years, depending on the length of their enrolment

It is noteworthy that holders of the visa can also work up to 48 hours a fortnight while their course is in session

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that foreign nationals who obtain a Subclass 500 student visa can remain in Australia for up to six years, with their stay tied directly to the duration of their enrolled course of study.

The details, published by the Department of Home Affairs, outline the full scope of what the visa permits, including travel rights and work allowances, making it one of the more flexible student visa options available to international applicants worldwide.

Australia reveals the duration of stay for foreigners on a student visa. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

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Australia student visa: How long it lasts

The Subclass 500 student visa does not carry a fixed expiry date for all holders. Instead, the length of permitted stay is determined by the applicant's course enrolment, with a maximum ceiling of six years.

This means that students enrolled in longer programmes, such as undergraduate or postgraduate degrees combined with preparatory courses, may qualify for the full six-year period.

The visa is designed to cover participation in any eligible course of study in Australia, and holders are also permitted to travel freely in and out of the country while the visa remains valid.

Australia student visa: Work rights and cost

Beyond study and travel, the Subclass 500 visa allows holders to work up to 48 hours per fortnight during periods when their course or training is in session.

This provision gives international students a legal path to earn income while studying, which is particularly relevant for Nigerian applicants managing living costs abroad.

The visa costs from AUD 2,500 (roughly ₦2.5 million), though the Department of Home Affairs noted that concessions apply in limited circumstances. Applicants are advised to check eligibility for any fee reductions before submitting their application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had named one country whose citizens can work without applying for a visa before arrival.

Australian visa that allows graduates bring family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had introduced a special visa that allows graduates to bring their family members to the country.

The visa targets temporary graduates who already hold a Post-Higher Education Work, Post-Study Work, or Replacement visa and who obtained their degree from an Australian institution located in a regional area.

Successful applicants can live, work, and study in Australia for between one and two years, with the exact duration tied to the regional location of the institution where they studied and the regional area where they currently reside.

Source: Legit.ng