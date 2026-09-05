Destiny addressed viral speculation after a video of Regina visiting Ned Nwoko's home circulated on Saturday, September 5, 2026

Regina Daniels' sister clarified the nature of the actress's visit and addressed pregnancy rumours that had been spreading online

Destiny maintained that Regina remains single, but fans are divided over what the visit truly means

Regina Daniels' younger sister, Destiny, has weighed in on swirling reconciliation rumours after a video of the actress inside her ex-husband Ned Nwoko's home went viral.

The footage, which began circulating on Saturday, 5 September 2026, sent social media into a frenzy, with many believing the Nollywood star had rekindled things with the politician.

Reactions as Regina Daniels' sister Destiny speaks about reconciliation rumours with Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@destingdaniels/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The speculation was heightened by the fact that Regina had previously spoken publicly about her struggles following their separation.

Destiny sets the record straight about Regina

Taking to her Instagram story on the same day, Destiny moved quickly to address the chatter. She explained that her sister had simply gone to spend time with her two sons, who currently reside with their father. It was a parental visit, she stressed, not a reunion.

Regina Daniels' sister Destiny speaks about actress amid rumour. Photo credit@destinydaniels

Source: Instagram

Destiny also tackled the pregnancy rumours that had been making the rounds alongside the reconciliation talk. She clarified that Regina had not added a baby bump but had simply put on some weight. Most pointedly, she confirmed that the actress is still single and signed off by wishing their fans "love and light."

Here is the Instagram post made by Regina Daniels' sister about the actress's viral video below:

Fans react to the clarification

Despite Destiny's explanation, the reaction online was far from uniform. Several followers remained unconvinced, while others were simply glad to see Regina back around her children.

@realujunwamandy_ commented:

"She no even be like person wey just visit, see the way she's relaxed & eating sef. I'm happy she's back to her kids, Biko."

@its.noyo_ wrote:

"Believe what you see on internet at your own risk who nah Weldon"

@dutchez_jay shared:

"It's the way people are so sure with thier assumptions, like u living with them, someone even said she looked too relaxed to visit, make she sit down with one leg or close one eye omo to be celebrities no easy."

@chisomchristopher1 added:

"My mind don calm down. But do what best for you baby gir, if to going back is what's better for you, e go pain me but I go still support you."

@akigbe_bliss wrote:

"I don already send apology messages to epa for insulting him and calling him names, you and your family can't convince us is too late congratulations to her"

Ned Nwoko praises Wife

Legit.ng reported that Senator Nwoko had showered praise on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

Source: Legit.ng