The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria honoured Seyi Tinubu at a national summit in Abuja on Friday

Tinubu was absent from the event, with a former YOWICAN president collecting the award on his behalf

In his acceptance message, Seyi Tinubu pledged to support youth empowerment and peaceful coexistence across Nigeria

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has conferred the title of Christian Youth Peace Ambassador on Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, recognising his contributions to peace, youth development and national unity.

The honour was presented on Friday, September 5, 2026, during the National Christian Youth Security Summit and Thanksgiving held in Abuja. The three-day summit, which ran from September 3 to 5, gathered Christian youth leaders and stakeholders to deliberate on security, leadership and nation-building.

Seyi Tinubu honours with peace award in Abuja Photo Credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that Seyi Tinubu did not attend the ceremony in person. Former National Chairman and President of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, received the recognition on his behalf.

Seyi Tinubu's message on peace and unity

In a message read at the event, Tinubu said the recognition carried with it a deeper obligation to work towards empowering young Nigerians, building peaceful coexistence and promoting national unity.

He argued that peace could not be reduced to the absence of conflict alone, describing it as something that also required justice, compassion, tolerance and mutual respect among citizens.

Tinubu commended YOWICAN for pushing Christian youths to embrace responsible leadership and play active roles in developing their communities. He also called on young Nigerians to see the country's religious, ethnic and cultural diversity as a strength rather than a source of tension.

"I pledge to support programmes focused on youth empowerment and peaceful coexistence across Nigeria," he said in his message.

About the YOWICAN summit

The National Christian Youth Security Summit served as the backdrop for the award, bringing together youth leaders from across the country to address issues of national security and governance.

YOWICAN used the occasion to spotlight individuals it considers exemplary in promoting peaceful and inclusive leadership among Nigerian youth.

Police commissioner attends Seyi Tinubu's event

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed Lagos Commissioner of Police CP Tijani Fatai at the City Boy Movement's Lagos chapter inauguration in Ikeja on Tuesday.

The City Boy Movement is a youth group tied to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and is mobilising support ahead of the 2027 elections.

The NDC condemned the police chief's attendance and called for his suspension, resignation, and a commitment to neutrality during the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng