Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, made the remarks during a YouTube interview on Thursday

Okonkwo warned that Peter Obi cannot defeat President Tinubu without a broader opposition alliance in the 2027 election

Opposition coalition efforts suffered major setbacks in 2025 after Atiku and Obi emerged as candidates of separate parties

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, has said the opposition stands no chance of removing President Bola Tinubu from power in 2027 without forming a united coalition.

Okonkwo specifically dismissed the chances of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Coalition is the only way out: Okonkwo warns Obi against Tinubu alone. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

He said Obi could not take on President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alone and expect to win.

As reported by The Punch, Okonkwo made the remarks during an interview with Ibeju Upgrade Media, published on YouTube on Thursday, July 24, 2026.

"Coalition is the only way out. So you don't come down with a man who has told you from the beginning that power is not taken à la carte; you fight for it, you grab it, you sn@tch it, you run away with it," Okonkwo said, referring to Tinubu.

He was blunt about what he believed would happen if Obi ran independently against the President:

"So, if Peter Obi goes against Tinubu alone, Tinubu will eat him like biscuits. Will Kano people accept Peter Obi? In 2023, when we had the opportunity, they did not accept him. In 2027, they will not accept him."

Okonkwo questions Kwankwaso's value to Obi's Ticket

Okonkwo also cast doubt on the contribution of Obi's running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the NDC's electoral prospects.

"Kwankwaso has nothing to contribute to the ticket. Even in Kano, Kwankwaso has lost," he said.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) earlier that month. Kwankwaso was named as his running mate on the party's ticket.

The comments come against the backdrop of a fractured opposition landscape.

Efforts to build a unified front against Tinubu stalled in 2025 after both Atiku and Obi emerged as presidential candidates for different parties, effectively splitting the opposition vote ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okonkwo says Peter Obi needs a coalition to stand against Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @realkenokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Atiku’s camp reacts to Tinubu's victory Prediction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul Ibe, Atiku's spokesperson, dismissed a poll projecting President Tinubu winning 20 states in the 2027 elections

The Political Intelligence Group forecast placed ex-Vice President Atiku at nine states and Peter Gregory Obi at eight, with Tinubu leading all three candidates.

Reacting, Ibe questioned the poll's sample size, methodology, and verification, calling it 'political messaging dressed up as research'.

Source: Legit.ng