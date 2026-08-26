Mike Premium, CAC Ambassador and PCCSIGN president, launched NISDAN at a National Youth Day Conference in Lagos

The network plans to conduct unannounced visits to states and LGAs to inspect roads, schools, health centres and water projects

Nwabufo warned that NISDAN will petition the EFCC and ICPC where evidence of diverted public funds is found

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Nigerian youth advocate and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Ambassador, Michael Obinna Nwabufo, known as Mike Premium, has launched the Nationwide Service Delivery Accountability Network (NISDAN).

NISDAN is a citizen-led watchdog aimed at tracking how governments spend public funds ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Most of them do barely 10 per cent of the work": Mike Premium on NISDAN launch. Photo credit: CAC Ambassador

Source: UGC

Nwabufo, who is the National President, made the announcement at a National Youth Day Conference in Lagos organised by the Practitioners of Content Creators, Skit-Makers, and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN)

Why Nwabufo says NISDAN was necessary

The advocate pointed to the gap between billions of naira allocated to states and local governments and the poor quality of services most Nigerians receive.

He said Nigerian governors collect hundreds of billions from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) every year, with some receiving over ₦600 billion across a four-year tenure, yet basic infrastructure remains absent in many communities.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, he said:

"You are servants of the people, not gods or kings," he said. "Yet most of them spend only a small fraction of these funds while the rest is mismanaged or diverted."

He directed particular attention at the 774 local government areas, which he said collectively receive between ₦400 billion and ₦500 billion or more every month.

He questioned whether the work being done in those councils justifies the scale of funding they receive.

"Most of them do barely 10 per cent of the work and share the rest. What did the local government receive? What was budgeted? What was delivered? Where is the evidence?" he asked.

How NISDAN plans to operate

Nwabufo described NISDAN as an independent body drawing its membership from bloggers, influencers, content creators, actors, musicians, civil society groups and ordinary citizens.

He said the network would carry out unannounced inspections of government projects including roads, schools, health centres, water schemes and electricity infrastructure across the country.

"A road that was budgeted for but abandoned will be documented. A health centre announced as completed will be physically inspected."

He added that the findings would be shared through social media, blogs, newspapers and television.

Where evidence of diverted public funds is found, Nwabufo said NISDAN will file petitions with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other relevant agencies.

He was clear that the network would not shield poorly performing governments from scrutiny but would equally recognise those delivering results.

He cited the current leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as an example of efforts worth acknowledging, urging that such progress be protected from governors seeking to claim undue credit.

Nwabufo stressed that civic participation should not begin and end at the ballot box, and called on Nigerians to hold elected officials to account throughout their terms.

"Nigeria will be built by Nigerians," he said.

Source: Legit.ng