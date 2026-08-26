Battery capacity alone does not guarantee all-day use processor efficiency, screen brightness and software optimisation all play a role

The Samsung Galaxy A56 stood out after independent testing confirmed its 5000mAh battery survived a full day of heavy use

The list spans budget to flagship options, giving Nigerian buyers at different price points a strong starting point for choosing a long-lasting phone

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians who spend long hours away from a power outlet now have a clearer set of options, as a roundup of 10 smartphones carrying 5000mAh batteries has been compiled to help buyers find phones capable of lasting through a full day of use.

Battery size matters, but it does not tell the whole story. How long a phone actually lasts depends on several factors working together: the efficiency of the processor, how bright the screen runs, the quality of the network signal, the refresh rate of the display, and how well the software manages power.

The used phone market comes with risks; experts recommend quick verification tests Photo: AFP

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Heavy gaming or prolonged video streaming can drain even the largest battery faster than expected.

Top-Rated Options Across Price Ranges

Independent testing found that the Samsung Galaxy A56 held up through a full day of heavy use, covering extended sessions on WhatsApp, social media, video calls and streaming. That result makes it the strongest recommendation among the 10 phones listed.

For buyers who want flagship-level power alongside battery endurance, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra pairs its 5000mAh cell with an advanced processor and power management system built for multitasking, photography and gaming without frequent charging stops.

Mid-range buyers have solid choices in the Infinix Note 30, which adds fast-charging support to its 5000mAh battery, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, which balances multimedia performance with consistent endurance. The Realme C53 and the Infinix Hot 40 both target users with moderate daily habits, covering calls, messaging, social media and light browsing comfortably.

Budget Picks Worth Considering

At the more affordable end, the Samsung Galaxy A05s, Xiaomi Redmi 13C, Samsung Galaxy A14, and Tecno Spark 30 Pro round out the list. All four carry the same 5000mAh capacity and are suited to everyday activities such as calls, mobile banking, video consumption and social media. Their less demanding hardware can work in the battery's favour, helping the charge stretch further under normal use..

Experts advise Nigerians to test used phones before purchase Photo: AFP

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The Samsung Galaxy A05s and Redmi 13C are particularly noted for combining an efficient chipset with their large battery, making them practical choices for users who cannot afford to charge frequently during the day.

No 5000mAh phone can promise a full day's charge for every user in every situation.

Those who game at maximum settings, keep screen brightness high, or remain in areas with poor network coverage will see their battery drop faster.

For mixed everyday use, however, the phones on this list offer some of the most dependable all-day battery life available to Nigerian consumers at their respective price points.

New exciting features for Android phones

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Google has unveiled seven new features for Android smartphones, introducing new tools designed to improve artificial intelligence capabilities, reduce distractions and enhance the overall user experience.

The announcement follows an earlier report by Legit.ng on Google’s plans to introduce several updates to Android devices, including significant AI improvements, new features aimed at helping users stay focused and a new category of laptops known as “Googlebooks.”

Source: Legit.ng