Activist VeryDarkMan has announced plans to establish a political party, revealing the name Nigerians should watch out for

The social media personality made the disclosure while showcasing the progress of his N290 million school project in Ahoada, Rivers State

VeryDarkMan said his proposed “Ratel” political party would be built around accountability and urged Nigerians to prepare to support it at the polls

Social media activist VeryDarkMan has taken his activism a step further, announcing plans to establish a political party as he disclosed the name of the proposed platform.

The controversial influencer made the revelation while updating viewers on the secondary school project in Ahoada, Rivers State.

While showing viewers the classrooms, clinic, football field and other facilities, VeryDarkMan said his proposed political movement would be known as the “Ratel political party”.

VeryDarkMan has announced plans to establish a political party. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM says ‘Ratel’ is coming

VeryDarkMan urged Nigerians to watch out for the political party (Ratel movement party), suggesting that it would eventually seek their votes.

Although he has built his public profile largely through activism and social media campaigns, the announcement signals a possible move into Nigeria’s formal political space.

Speaking about the school project, VeryDarkMan said N290 million had been spent so far and insisted the expenditure was properly documented.

The activist used the project to demonstrate what he described as responsible management of donated funds.

He showcased the school's facilities and challenged the government to present a public school that could match its standard.

“Credibility, you cannot buy it with money,” VeryDarkMan said.

He also credited singer Burna Boy with contributing to the rebuilding of the school.

Watch X video of VDM announcing plans for his own political party:

Reactions trail VDM's political ambition

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@RheyBahd stated:

"If anybody thinks VDM is evil or can do better, please let him or her carry phones up, start making videos and start making big moves. Let's see how far he/she will go."

@MikeMat14769104 shared:

"Bro, this guy Wan join politics. The same politics he condemned and called devilish games? That's what he wants to join? Juts know that this guy had an ulterior motives when he was calling all the political parties evil. Now he wants to join the devil's league? Anybody that would vote for this guy is crazy, cos this guy would be worse than wike or Tinubu all together. You can tell by his inconsistent actions"

VeryDarkMan said his proposed “Ratel” political party would be built around accountability. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM's encounter with thugs in Ibadan

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM ignited reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Taking to his social media pages, VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly.

In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

Source: Legit.ng