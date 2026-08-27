Peller responded sharply to Carter Efe after the comedian claimed internet pressure drove him and Jarvis into marriage

The TikTok creator accused Carter Efe of repeatedly trying to interfere in his relationship with Jarvis

Peller also brought up Carter Efe's personal life, including his relationship with Elma and his responsibilities as a father

Nigerian TikTok star Peller has hit back hard at comedian and streamer Carter Efe, warning that he would have derailed his career long ago were it not for the respect he holds for him.

The sharp exchange followed Carter Efe's comments about Peller's relationship with fellow content creator Jarvis, in which the skitmaker suggested that online pressure, rather than genuine feelings, pushed the two into marriage, and that they might come to regret the decision. Peller was clearly not having it.

Nigerian TikTok star Peller fires back at Carter Efe over comments about his marriage to Jarvis. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Peller defends his marriage to Jarvis

Addressing Carter Efe directly, Peller said:

"Carterefe, I respect you a lot. If not, I would have ended your career a long time ago. I'll be on my own, you'll be coming for me and my wife."

He accused the comedian of making a habit of weighing in on his relationship, saying Carter had repeatedly urged him to walk away from Jarvis.

"You are always advising me to leave Jarvis, and you like competition too much," Peller said.

The TikTok creator also turned the spotlight on Carter Efe's own romantic history, raising questions about his past relationship with Elma and suggesting the skitmaker was in no position to pass judgement on anyone else's love life.

Peller and Carter Efe clash online over claims about internet pressure and his marriage to Jarvis. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Peller takes aim at Carter Efe's personal life

Peller did not stop at the relationship angle. He levelled allegations at Carter Efe over his conduct during a trip to the United Kingdom and questioned his commitment as a father.

"Him no dey shame, him born pikin, he no dey take care of am," Peller said.

He then drew a direct contrast with how he intends to conduct himself should Jarvis become pregnant.

"Bro, if I don give my wife pregnant, you go look how I go take care of my own child," he added.

Peller wrapped up his response with a blunt parting shot aimed at what he described as Carter Efe's obsession with rivalry.

"You carry your glory head put for yansh for UK. You are useless, brother. Your life have finish," he said, before closing with a warning: "Competition will kill you."

Watch Peller responding to Carter Efe after comments about his marriage to Jarvis below:

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her AI niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng