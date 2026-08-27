Barokah, a Nigerian accounting graduate, turned her signout shirt into a balance sheet styled after a real financial statement to mark her graduation

The shirt listed her B.Sc. Accounting degree, ATSWA certification, and leadership roles as assets, while accrued sleep and a pending project defence appeared as liabilities

She shared the creative design on X alongside an emotional caption revealing it took six years to complete her degree

Barokah, a Nigerian accounting graduate, made waves on X after sharing photos of her signout shirt, which she designed as a full financial statement to celebrate completing her degree after six years of study.

The shirt, dated 27th August, 2026, is headed "BARAKAT A. LIMITED" and formatted as a "Statement of Financial Academic Position", a creative spin on the balance sheet format that accounting students spend years learning to master.

Accounting graduate displays what was printed on her sign-out shirt. Photo credit: Barokah/X.

Source: Twitter

What the Balance Sheet Said

Under assets, Barokah listed her B.Sc. Accounting degree, an ATSWA Certification from the Association of Accounting Technicians of West Africa, professional skills, and leadership experience gained through roles as Financial Secretary and General Secretary.

Her current assets included an ICAN professional certificate listed as in progress, completed credit units, and what she called "graduate vibes and future earnings."

The equity section credited "Allah's & family support" as ordinary capital, alongside an L2L scholarship grant and retained knowledge and growth.

Under liabilities, she recorded a "Debt of Gratitude" owed to her parents, siblings, and friends as a non-current liability. The current liabilities column carried two entries that drew particular attention online: a pending project defence, and "Accrued sleep (2022 – 2026)" — a nod to the sleepless nights that defined the final years of her programme.

Six Years in the Making

Posting the shirt on X, Barokah wrote:

"It took 6 good years omg. AlhamduliLlah."

The caption, paired with the detail packed into every line of the shirt's design, painted a picture of a journey that stretched well beyond the standard four-year duration for most undergraduate programmes in Nigeria.

Reactions As Lady Celebrates Sign Out

For many followers, it was both the creativity of the concept and the quiet honesty of the caption that made the post resonate.

Niceboi said:

"Congratulations my course mate."

Chalcedony said:

"Congratulations."

See the post below:

UNILAG student gets set to graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.

Source: Legit.ng