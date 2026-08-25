APC spokesperson Felix Morka called reports of a withdrawn 2027 campaign council list mere rumours on Tuesday

The party unveiled its presidential campaign council on Saturday, naming Tinubu and Shettima as chairman and vice-chairman

The list sparked controversy over the inclusion of serving officials and members facing corruption allegations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pushed back against reports that it pulled its newly unveiled 2027 presidential campaign council list.

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, described the claims as unfounded rumours.

Felix Morka cites unfounded claims and reiterates that the list remains unchanged. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Morka said the party had not withdrawn the list and that any official changes would come through a formal announcement.

According to Vanguard, Morka made the remarks in a conversation with journalists on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

"Rumours are not news. When people are carrying rumours, that is not news. There is fake news, and there is real news.

"Nobody will give any list at the moment. But if there is any reason to update it, it would be announced properly."

APC campaign council composition

The party had on Saturday, August 22, 2026, released its presidential campaign council structure, with President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima taking the positions of chairman and vice-chairman respectively.

APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda was also named as vice-chairman, while former Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari was appointed director-general. Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, was listed as secretary.

Other members named on the council include former minister of humanitarian affairs Betta Edu, former Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board chairperson Ngozi Olejeme, Nigeria Revenue Service executive chairman Zacch Adedeji, and Budget Office of the Federation director-general Taminu Yakubu.

Why the list sparked controversy

The council's composition drew immediate scrutiny. Edu was suspended by President Tinubu in January 2024 following allegations of financial misconduct, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) launched an investigation into the matter, though no public outcome has been announced. Olejeme is currently facing an EFCC probe over an alleged N1 billion money-laundering case.

By Monday, reports had begun circulating that the APC was reconsidering the list and planning to drop certain names. Morka's comments on Tuesday were a direct response to those claims.

When asked about grievances from party members who felt that notable APC figures had been left off the list, Morka said addressing such complaints was not within his remit.

APC stands firm on the 2027 presidential campaign council list. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Tinubu announces 2027 election campaign DG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress released the full membership list of its Presidential Campaign Council on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Former Zamfara governor Senator Abdulaziz Yari was named director-general of the campaign, with Governor Hope Uzodimma as secretary.

President Tinubu charged all council members to showcase the administration's record and secure victory in the January 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng