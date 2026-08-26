Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago reacted to the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, the village head of Galla in the Borgu Emirate

Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf was a brother to Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who serves as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture

Bago said the deceased died defending his subjects and pledged support to the bereaved family and community

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has expressed deep sadness over the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, the village head of Galla in the Borgu Emirate of Niger State.

The governor's condolence was made public on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed deep sadness over the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, village head of Galla, on August 26, 2026. Photo credit: @NigerStateNG

Source: Twitter

Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf was a brother to Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who currently serves as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture.

Bago condoles with family and Borgu Emirate

Governor Bago extended his condolences to Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Galla Village, and the broader Borgu Emirate community over the loss of their village head.

The governor said Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf lived a worthy life and met his death while defending the people under his care.

He urged the bereaved family and community to take comfort in that legacy.

"The deceased lived a good life and died in defending his subjects," Bago said, calling on all those affected to find solace in that fact.

The governor also offered prayers, asking that Allah grant the late village head a place in Aljanna Firdausi and bring comfort to those mourning his passing.

Governor pledges support to Galla community

Beyond condolences, Governor Bago assured the family of the late village head, the people of Galla Village, and the entire Borgu Emirate of his continued support following the tragic incident.

No further details about the circumstances of the killing or any security response were included in the official statement from the governor's office.

Troops kiill armed bandit

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) killed one suspected bandit and detained two others in separate security operations carried out across Benue State on August 19, 2026.

Lt Ahmad Zubairu, the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, said both missions were triggered by credible intelligence on criminal groups active along the Jortar–Atume axis and within Logo Local Government Area.

Source: Legit.ng