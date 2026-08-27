Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Jogunomi has opened up about his battle with prostate cancer

The actor revealed that he initially noticed an unusual change in his urine but did not take the symptom seriously at the time

Baba Jogunomi said he has undergone several tests and scans and was referred to UCH in Ibadan, where doctors recommended another cancer test

Veteran Nollywood actor Musiliu Dasofunjo, better known as Baba Jogunomi, has spoken publicly about his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

The actor shared his experience in a video posted on Facebook by his colleague, Kunle Afod, using his personal ordeal to encourage people to take unusual symptoms seriously.

Baba Jogunomi admitted that he may have sought medical attention earlier if he had understood the significance of the changes he noticed.

Actor Baba Jogunomi has opened up about his battle with prostate cancer. Photos: Baba Jogunomi.

Source: Instagram

“I’m sharing this for people to learn and be informed because cancer is now on the rise,” he said.

‘I first noticed a change in my urine’

According to the veteran actor, one of the first signs he noticed was a change in his urine stream.

He explained that his urine no longer came out in a single, normal stream but instead sprayed in different directions.

However, Baba Johunomi said he initially dismissed the development and did not consider it serious.

Things later became more difficult when he started experiencing trouble urinating.

It was at that point that he was advised to visit a hospital.

Doctors recommend further cancer test

The actor said he underwent several medical examinations and scans before being referred to the University College Hospital, UCH, in Ibadan.

According to him, a specialist at the hospital informed him that another cancer test was needed.

He said the procedure would involve taking a portion of his tissue for further examination.

Baba Johunomi, however, admitted that he was frightened by the recommendation and expressed his reluctance to undergo the procedure.

“I can’t allow the doctor to cut some parts of my body to do an advanced cancer test,” he said.

Watch Facebook video of Baba Jogunomi's video here:

Reactions trail Baba Jogunomi's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Balogun Mayero Adeoye TemiTayo stated:

"He's very right... They did same test for my uncle at Osogbo and to God be thy glory , he's free from the prostrate enlargement now.... Skin test from scroton side... Biospy test..."

Christianawilson Adekanye noted:

"Baba go and be taking onions water sir. You will pound onions and extract the water n be taking, very effective that's what my dad has been using with the grace of God his 96yrs now and very healthy. The lord will take perfect control in Jesus name"

Baba Jogunomi's video was posted on Facebook by his colleague, Kunle Afod. Photo: Baba Jogunomi.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod gifts Iya Osogbo N2m

Legit.ng also reported that veteran actress Iya Osogbo touched hearts with her response to the N2 million birthday gift from an anonymous sender.

Kunle Afod shared a heartwarming video of himself at the residence of the veteran actress, who appeared not to recognise him due to her advanced age.

However, she warmly welcomed him into her home, singing Christian hymns and songs. A clip captured the moment Afod presented the sum of N50,000 from a colleague overseas to the veteran actress.

Source: Legit.ng