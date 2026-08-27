Senator Shehu Sani called for a former Nigerian footballer to be appointed as the next NFF president following Ibrahim Gusau's resignation

Sani argued that ex-players from the Super Eagles or Falcons are best placed to rescue Nigerian football

The suggestion has divided Nigerians, with some backing the idea while others say playing ability does not equal administrative skill

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has called on former Nigerian footballers to seize the moment following the resignation of Ibrahim Gusau as Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president.

Legit.ng reports that NFF President Ibrahim Gusau confirmed his resignation at a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, August 27, alongside other board members.

"Can ex-players save Nigerian football? Sani's call sparks heated debate!". Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The former federal lawmaker argued that only an ex-player can truly fix the country's ailing football administration.

Sani made the call on Thursday, August 27, 2026, via his verified X account @ShehuSani.

"With the resignation of Gusau, a Footballer who played for the Super Eagles or Falcons should be the next NFF President. This is the only way to save the game. I hope Nigerian footballers will seize this opportunity and rally round one of their own."

The senator's post drew over 16,600 views and quickly sparked debate among Nigerians about what qualities the next NFF president should bring to the role.

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's suggestion.

Opinions were sharply divided in the replies. Several users pushed back on the idea that playing experience alone qualifies someone to run a federation.

@IperuOlamilekan wrote:

"That you play football does not automatically make you an administrator who will run football effectively."

@realPhinehas echoed that view, saying:

"If the system of player recruitment and selection is not changed, the same outcome will be experienced even if you bring in JayJay Okocha to head the NFF or any other former player."

@selzingshalmam cited recent examples of former players in football management, noting:

"Kanu is messing Enyimba up…Finidi was the reason we didn't qualify for the World Cup…we want capable hands, not just ex-players."

@beejaylapaso warned the proposal could backfire:

"A recipe for disaster, being a footballer has nothing to do with admin, what we need is a tested administrator from any sphere of life."

Others were more sympathetic. @FinanceNormad argued:

"Only those who have played the game would understand where the shoe pinches, and what it takes to be, or to be not, successful."

@Bakrshah1 offered a specific alternative, saying:

"A man like Kunle Soname will be perfect. He knows the local league and has branded Remo Stars into one of the best teams in the league."

@biodagreatman pointed to a broader problem beyond who leads the NFF:

"The level of corruption in the NFF is killing our national football, which is the only factor that unites us more than other things."

@aynecon was sceptical that any former player would even get the chance, saying:

"They won't, backbiting and envy won't allow them to rally behind one of their own. See another politician occupying the seat again."

@MightyAuwal summed up a middle-ground view:

"It's not about ex-player or not, it's about selecting one who has the administrative capacity, technical know-how and proven integrity to drive growth and development of Football in the nation."

Tinubu issues new directive on Nigerian football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered a full overhaul of Nigerian football on August 27, 2026, citing repeated failures to qualify for major tournaments.

Tinubu blamed structural weaknesses within the football system rather than a lack of talent, passion, or public investment.

The National Sports Commission Chairman has been directed to lead a consultative process involving the NFF, FIFA, and CAF.

Source: Legit.ng