The Czech Republic has outlined three distinct categories of people eligible to acquire citizenship through a formal declaration process

Former citizens who lost Czech or Czechoslovak citizenship before 2014 are among those who may be eligible to make a declaration

People born between 1949 and 1969 outside Czechoslovakia to at least one Czech parent also fall under the eligibility criteria

The Czech Republic has published official guidance identifying three groups of people who may be eligible to claim Czech citizenship through a process known as a declaration, without going through the standard naturalisation route.

The information is outlined under three separate legal provisions, each targeting a specific category of applicant.

3 categories of people who can acquire Czech citizenship by declaration. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/narvikk

Source: Youtube

Former citizens who lost Czechoslovak citizenship

The first group covered under Section 31 applies to former citizens. According to the official information, Czech citizenship can be acquired by declaration by any person who lost Czech or Czechoslovak citizenship before 1 January 2014. This provision opens a pathway for individuals whose citizenship was revoked or otherwise lost under earlier legal frameworks.

People not recognised by either successor state

The second group is addressed under Section 32 and targets a narrower set of individuals tied to the dissolution of Czechoslovakia. The provision states that Czech citizenship can be claimed by declaration by a person who held citizenship of the Czech and Slovak Federal Republic as of 31 December 1992 but was not recognised as a citizen of either the Czech Republic or the Slovak Republic when the two countries separated. This group effectively covers those who fell through the legal cracks during the 1993 split.

Czech parent: People born abroad

The third group, outlined under Section 33, concerns individuals born outside the Czechoslovak Republic between 1 October 1949 and 7 May 1969, where at least one parent held Czechoslovak citizenship and subsequently became, or would have become, a Czech citizen. This provision appears designed to extend citizenship rights to a generation born abroad during a specific historical period when the country's borders and legal status were significantly different from today.

All three provisions represent distinct legal routes under Czech citizenship law, each reflecting a different set of historical circumstances that left some individuals without formal recognition of their connection to the Czech state.

Czech Republic names payments that don't count

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Czech Republic listed four types of payments that cannot be counted as income when foreigners apply for certain residence permits.

The payments include child allowance, unemployment support, retraining support, and assistance in material need.

Source: Legit.ng