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Actor Niyi Ralph Speaks on Tinubu’s Critics, Shares Reason Obidients Hate The President
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Actor Niyi Ralph Speaks on Tinubu’s Critics, Shares Reason Obidients Hate The President

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Nollywood actor Niyi Raphael has given his take on why some supporters of Peter Obi remain strongly opposed to President Bola Tinubu
  • Ralph claimed that the hostility is rooted in the 2023 presidential election, arguing that some Obidients are still unhappy that Tinubu emerged as the winner
  • The actor also dismissed the idea that economic hardship is the main reason for the opposition, challenging Tinubu’s critics to present their own plans

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Nollywood actor Niyi Raphael has shared his perspective on the continued opposition to President Bola Tinubu, pointing to the 2023 presidential election as a major reason.

Speaking during a recent interview, the actor claimed that some supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi have not moved on from Tinubu’s victory.

According to him, the resentment has continued even after the election and has influenced how some critics view the President’s actions.

Niyi Raphael, Bola Tinubu, Nollywood, actor
Niyi Raphael gives his take on why some supporters of Peter Obi remain strongly opposed to President Bola Tinubu. Photos: raph_niyi/@abat/IG.
Source: Instagram

Ralph argued that the criticism of Tinubu is not primarily about the Nigerian economy.

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The actor said some Obidients are still upset because they believed their preferred candidate had won the election.

“People’s anger was because he won the 2023 election after all Nigeria has experienced,” Ralph said.

He added that some supporters of Obi were “still hurt” over the outcome, claiming that this explains why they condemn Tinubu’s actions regardless of whether they consider them positive or negative.

“And you know because of that hurt there’s nothing you want do whether good or bad, they’ll condemn it,” he added.

Ralph challenges Tinubu's critics

The actor also questioned those who believe Tinubu is not performing well, asking them to present their own plans for running the country.

“You all are complaining that he’s not doing well and you want to do it, ok come out and tell us your plan,” Ralph said.

He maintained that Tinubu had presented his plans before taking office and argued that the President is implementing them.

Read also

"I will campaign for Tinubu": ADC's Amaechi speaks, gives major condition ahead of 2027 election

Watch the video of Niyi Raph speaking about Tinubu's critics here:

Niyi Raphael, Nollywood, actor, President Bola Tinubu
Niyi Raphael claims that the hostility is rooted in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: @niyi_raph/IG.
Source: Instagram

El-Rufai: Tension as ADC criticises Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), issued a direct warning to Tinubu over the detention of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Abdullahi alleged that El-Rufai's continued custody was politically motivated and designed to sideline him from the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai is facing separate trials by the DSS and ICPC, with his bail application dismissed in early July, while his wives appealed to Tinubu for help.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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Bola TinubuNollywoodNigerian Celebrity GistsActors
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