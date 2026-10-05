A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Monday that the Accord Party violated the Electoral Act 2026 over its handling of the May 30, 2026 presidential primary

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar found that the party accepted N50m from Olawepo-Hashim for nomination forms, among other evidence presented before the court

Accord Party's lawyers argued the presidential primary was cancelled, while INEC said it did not monitor the exercise after receiving a cancellation notice

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim the authentic presidential candidate of the Accord Party for the January 16, 2027 presidential election, directing the party to forward his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar delivered the ruling on Monday, finding that Accord Party breached Section 86 of the Electoral Act 2026 by failing to submit Olawepo-Hashim's name to INEC after he emerged as the winner of the party's May 30, 2026 presidential primary.

The court also directed INEC to accept and recognise Olawepo-Hashim as the party's candidate once his name is formally submitted.

Why the court rejected Accord Party's position

Justice Umar dismissed the party's claim that no presidential primary had taken place, ruling that the evidence before the court told a different story. Among the facts that weighed against the party was its acceptance of N50 million from Olawepo-Hashim as payment for expression of interest and nomination forms. The judge described several of the party's positions as contradictory and unbelievable under the law.

The ruling followed a suit filed by Olawepo-Hashim after the party declined to upload his name to INEC's nomination portal, despite his claim that he was the sole aspirant and declared winner of the May 30 primary.

His counsel, Henry Akunebu, SAN, asked the court to compel the party to forward his name to INEC and to order the commission to recognise the nomination. Akunebu also challenged the validity of documents the party and INEC relied upon, including a letter purporting to notify INEC of the primary's cancellation. He argued the letter lacked the party's official stamp, was addressed to the INEC Chairman, but was received by an unnamed national commissioner, and urged the court to treat the documents as fabricated.

What Accord Party and INEC argued

Counsel for Accord Party, T.W. Olusesi, maintained throughout the proceedings that the primary was cancelled and that Olawepo-Hashim was never validly produced as the party's candidate. INEC's lawyer, D.J. Gusen, backed that position, telling the court that the commission did not monitor the exercise because it had already received notice of the cancellation.

Justice Umar rejected both objections, upheld the validity of the May 30 primary, and cleared the way for Olawepo-Hashim's candidacy to be formally entered into the electoral process. The ruling is subject to any appeal that may be filed by the party or other affected parties.

Source: Legit.ng