A passenger on a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos became unresponsive shortly before the aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu said the passenger had been restless and aggressive during the flight, allegedly attempting to access the cockpit and open the rear door

Nigeria police have taken over the investigation, while Kenya Airways said it was working with the family and local authorities

A passenger on a Kenya Airways flight travelling from Nairobi to Lagos died shortly before the aircraft touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday night, October 6, with Nigerian police now leading an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Kenya Airways confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, October 7, that a medical emergency occurred at approximately 9:20 pm, roughly 20 minutes before the scheduled landing. The airline said its crew responded immediately, administering first aid and following standard emergency protocols.

Lagos-bound passenger dies on Kenya Airways flight Photo Credit: @KenyaAirways

Source: Twitter

What happened on board

According to The Punch, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said he was briefed by the airline's country manager on Wednesday morning. He explained that the passenger had originally been denied entry into Madagascar by customs authorities and was subsequently picked up by Kenya Airways to be returned, as the carrier that had brought him into the region.

During the flight, Achimugu said the passenger grew increasingly restless and aggressive. He allegedly attempted to force his way into the cockpit and later tried to open the aircraft's rear door. To prevent further disruption and protect others on board, the crew restrained the passenger by tying his hands behind his back.

The passenger was brought to Nigeria, where he was declared dead upon arrival. His identity had not been officially released at the time of this report. Achimugu noted that the deceased's family could request an autopsy as the investigation moves forward.

Police and airline response

Achimugu confirmed that the police had taken over the matter and would be responsible for establishing a clearer picture of what transpired on board. The spokesperson for the Airport Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Muhammed Adeola, was contacted for comment but had not responded by press time.

Kenya Airways extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The airline said it was cooperating with the family, local authorities, and aviation regulators, while being mindful of the privacy and dignity of those affected.

Read the full statement of Kenya Airways on X here:

5 things to know about the NAF aircraft crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft with 32 people on board crashed near Igbokoda in Ondo state on Monday, October 5.

The aircraft lost radio contact at 09:13 hours while flying from Benin to Lagos before its wreckage was located near a Naval Base.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed that 25 passengers and 7 crew members were on board as search and rescue operations continue.

Source: Legit.ng