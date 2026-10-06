Ralph Obioha, an elder statesman and Second Republic lawmaker, died on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the age of 80

Obioha's family announced his death in an official statement signed and released by his son, Chima Obioha

The family described Obioha as a patriot, businessman, and firm believer in Nigeria's enormous potential

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Owerri, Imo State - Ralph Obioha, a member of the Second Republic House of Representatives and elder statesman, died on Saturday, October 3, 2026. He was 80 years old.

As reported by ThisDay on Tuesday, October 6, his son, Chima Obioha, announced the death on behalf of the family in a formal statement, describing the late elder statesman as someone who touched lives well beyond his political career.

Vanguard also reported Obioha’s death, describing him as a founding member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Ralph Obioha, a former Second Republic lawmaker, passes away, aged 80. Photo credit: @koladeshittu

Source: Twitter

Obioha remembered as patriot, statesman

The family said Chief Obioha was "first and foremost a beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend," adding that "his kindness, strength, humour, generosity, faith, and unwavering devotion to family will always be remembered."

Beyond his private life, the statement noted that many Nigerians recognised him as "a patriot, elder statesman, leader and businessman," whose career spanned multiple business sectors as well as the political and socio-economic landscape of the country.

"He was deeply committed to Nigeria's progress and the ideals of service, leadership, and nation-building. His was a respected voice in the land, and he was a firm believer in Nigeria's enormous potential," the family said.

Meanwhile, several political stakeholders have mourned the death of Obioha, paying tribute to the former federal lawmaker and reflecting on his contributions to Nigeria’s political development and public life.

Obioha family thanks Nigerians

The Obioha family acknowledged the outpouring of support that followed the announcement, expressing gratitude for "the prayers, condolence messages, and expressions of love that have already been received."

While describing the loss as one that "left an immeasurable void," the family said it found some comfort "in the fullness of his life, the people he touched, and the legacy of service he leaves behind."

The family asked the public to give them space to grieve, saying:

"We, however, respectfully request privacy at this time while we mourn and come to terms with this profound loss."

Details of the memorial service and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced at a later date.

See a photo of the late Ralph Obioha below via the X post:

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Samaila Dalhat.

Dalhat represented Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada federal constituency of Katsina State in the House of Representatives

Ashafa Saulawa, the national secretary of the 25 Million Youth Awareness for Better Nigeria, was among the first prominent Katsina indigenes to react, sharing his condolences in a Facebook post.

Source: Legit.ng