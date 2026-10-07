Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority outlined the conditions foreign workers must meet to obtain a Dependants Residency Permit for their children

The permit covers children up to the age of 24, with a minimum monthly income requirement set for eligible expatriate employees

Children older than 24 and those born in Bahrain face a separate process through a different government authority

Bahrain has outlined the specific requirements that expatriate workers must satisfy before their children can be granted a Dependants Residency Permit in the country.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) published the conditions on its official portal, detailing what employers and employees must have in place before a permit application can proceed.

Bahrain lists 5 conditions for foreign workers' children to get residency permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The scheme allows employers to request residence permits on behalf of their workers' dependent children, covering those up to the age of 24.

Conditions for foreign children to get Dependents Residency Permit

Several conditions must be met before an application is considered.

1. The applicant must be registered in the LMRA system as an authorised or responsible party on the relevant Commercial Registration or Unit.

2. On the financial side, the expatriate employee must earn a monthly net income of at least BHD 400, as recorded by the Social Insurance Organisation. This figure appears to be a firm threshold, with no exceptions mentioned for lower earners.

3. Where a worker's children are already present in Bahrain on a visit visa or another type of permit, that permit must still be valid at the time of application.

4. Dependants who were previously assigned a personal number are required to enter that same number when submitting their residency permit request.

5. For children born inside Bahrain, or for those who have been issued a new passport within the country, a separate step must be completed first. These individuals must open a new file, or update existing records, with the Nationality Passports and Residency Affairs (NPRA) before proceeding. The personal number assigned to a newborn can be found on the birth certificate.

Bahrain residency: Older dependants and processing times

Children who are above the age of 24 fall outside the scope of this particular service. Their residency permits, whether for initial issuance or renewal, are handled directly by the NPRA, subject to that department's own conditions and regulations.

Once an application is submitted, the LMRA processes it within three working days. Applications routed through cooperative entities take up to seven working days to complete.

The requirements apply broadly to the expatriate workforce in Bahrain, where foreign nationals make up a significant portion of the labour force. Workers who meet the income threshold and administrative conditions can use the scheme to regularise their children's stay in the country through their employer.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng