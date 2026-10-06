Prof. Nnamdi Dikay Umeoduagu, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Tansian University in Anambra State, died in the early hours of Friday at age 44

Umeoduagu, a professor of Microbiology, had also served as a legislator in the Anambra State House of Assembly

The university's registrar pushed back against media reports claiming Umeoduagu had only held the acting role for two days before his death

Prof. Nnamdi Dikay Umeoduagu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Tansian University in Anambra State, died on Friday at the age of 44.

The professor of Microbiology had previously served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at the same institution and also represented Aguata 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Tansian University mourns as the institution honors the late Acting Vice-Chancellor's legacy in higher education, academic leadership, and public service. Photo credit: TansianUniversity/x

Source: Facebook

According to Dailytrust, following his death, the university's registrar, Rev. De nekent Anthony Uke, issued a statement addressing what the institution described as inaccurate reports circulating in the media.

University clarifies Umeoduagu's tenure as acting VC

Several media accounts had suggested Umeoduagu was appointed to the acting role only two days before his death. The university rejected this account.

According to Uke, Umeoduagu had been formally authorised to act as Vice-Chancellor well before any recent transition, stepping into the role when the substantive Vice-Chancellor went on medical leave.

"Prof. Umeoduagu had been formally authorised to act in the office of the Vice-Chancellor well before the recent transition, following the commencement of the medical absence of the substantive Vice-Chancellor," Uke said.

He added that Umeoduagu served in the acting capacity for roughly two months, covering the period from when the substantive Vice-Chancellor proceeded on medical leave through to the expiration of that tenure on 30th September, 2026.

"His assumption of office was therefore not a sudden development of merely two days. It formed part of an established administrative arrangement that had been formally communicated to public and regulatory bodies and authorised in accordance with the University's governance processes," Uke said.

University mourns his death

In the same statement, the institution paid tribute to Umeoduagu, describing him as a distinguished academic, legislator, administrator, scholar, and committed servant of Tansian University whose dedication to higher education went beyond the immediate interests of the institution.

Uke said Umeoduagu's death "represents an immense loss to the University community, his family, colleagues, students, and the wider academic community in Nigeria." The university extended its condolences to his family, relatives, friends, colleagues, students, and all those who worked alongside him.

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