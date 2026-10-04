STN’s journey from a one-telephone Lagos business to a nationwide telecom licence spans nearly three decades of growth and setbacks

The UASL permits STN to offer fixed, mobile, voice and data services, but no new mobile number series has been disclosed

A national launch date, pricing and coverage areas remain unknown as STN prepares to announce rollout plans and partnerships

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Swift Telephone Network (STN) is preparing for a new chapter in Nigeria’s telecommunications market after securing a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The approval allows the company to offer fixed, mobile, voice and data services nationwide, expanding its ambitions beyond the modest telephone business it started in Lagos in 1998.

NCC licences STN to operate telecom services, announces rollout and launch date. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For subscribers, the development raises practical questions: What services will STN provide? Which telephone numbers will it use? And when will its expanded operations begin?

While the company has outlined its ambitions, some details remain undisclosed. Here are six things to know about the operator, its journey and its proposed rollout.

1. STN began with a single telephone in Lagos

STN traces its beginnings to a small business centre established by the late Clara Adetuyi during the 1998 National University Games at the University of Lagos.

Its setup was simple: an umbrella, a table and one telephone.

This was before Nigeria’s GSM revolution in 2001, when access to telephone services was limited and customers often queued at Nigerian Telecommunications Limited offices to make calls.

The business gradually expanded. By 1999, it had introduced voicemail services to the university community, laying the groundwork for a broader telecommunications operation.

2. Its telecoms experience predates the new licence

Although its national licence marks a fresh milestone, STN is not starting from scratch.

According to the company’s account, it introduced digital landline services in Yaba in 2003 through a franchise agreement with Independent Telephone Network (ITN), connecting homes, schools and businesses, according to a report by ThisDay.

STN also says it helped develop and power infrastructure supporting WAEC Direct, the platform that enabled students to check examination results using scratch cards.

Its connectivity customers subsequently included the Nigerian Military, the World Health Organisation and public institutions in Yaba.

These earlier operations distinguish STN’s history from its current ambition to deliver a wider range of services nationally.

3. The disclosed number prefix belongs to its earlier operations

One detail likely to attract attention is STN’s telephone number series.

The company’s history identifies 01343XXXX as the numbering prefix allocated by the NCC during its transition to independent operations.

That allocation was intended to preserve continuity for existing subscribers as the business moved away from its franchise arrangement.

However, this is a historical prefix. The supplied announcement does not disclose a new mobile number series for services under the UASL.

Prospective subscribers will therefore need further information from STN on numbering, registration and service availability when its commercial plans are released.

4. A shutdown nearly ended the business

STN’s path to national licensing included a prolonged interruption.

After securing independent regulatory approvals in 2005, the business formally became Swift Telephone Network Limited in 2008.

Boardroom disputes, ownership changes and infrastructure damage later disrupted operations, which stopped by November 2010.

The company reopened in February 2017 under Oluwole Adetuyi, the founder’s son, with Yetunde Okafor joining the rebuilding effort.

Management addressed outstanding tax liabilities and operational levies in 2018. The NCC reinstated its operating licence in 2019, allowing operations to resume fully in September that year.

5. The licence supports a wider range of services

STN applied for the UASL on February 22, 2022, following another shift in its business environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic had weakened corporate demand for traditional office landlines and private branch exchange systems, prompting the company to pursue integrated services.

Its newly granted licence authorises fixed, mobile, voice and data services across Nigeria.

Management says its plans include training Nigerian engineers, working with local contractors and small businesses, and extending infrastructure into underserved communities.

It also intends to pursue international technology partnerships while developing technical skills locally.

6. No firm national rollout date has been announced

Despite the licensing milestone, STN has not provided a specific national commercial launch date in the announcement.

Chief Executive Officer Oluwole Adetuyi said the company would announce strategic partnerships, infrastructure rollout plans and investor engagement programmes “in the coming weeks”.

New telecom operator enters the race to challenge MTN, Airtel and others. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Pricing, initial coverage areas and subscription procedures were also not disclosed.

For now, the licence establishes the regulatory foundation. The next test will be translating that approval into accessible services and a competitive offering for Nigerian consumers.

STN’s long journey gives its expansion a compelling backstory. Its rollout will determine what that story ultimately means for subscribers.

New phone prices as NCC begins device MS rollout

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rolled out a Device Management System (DMS) that requires all SIM-enabled mobile devices to be registered using their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers before they can be sold or activated on Nigerian networks, sparking concern among phone traders that retail prices could rise further in an already difficult market.

Under the new framework, licensed importers must obtain NCC type approval, upload device IMEI numbers and purchase invoices to the DMS portal, pay a validation fee, and receive a pre-authorisation QR code.

Source: Legit.ng