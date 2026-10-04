Fuji star Adewale Ayuba shared his take on the forthcoming general elections in 2027

The musician pointed to improved road access to his hometown of Ikenné as evidence of Tinubu's good governance

Ayuba's comments sparked heated debate online, with many Nigerians questioning his benchmark for measuring progress

Fuji music legend Adewale Ayuba has waded into Nigeria's 2027 presidential conversation as he seemingly declared his backing for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in a video that surfaced online on Sunday, October 4.

In a video shared by Goldmyne TV, Ayuba addressed his followers directly, making the case that visible infrastructure improvements across Nigeria justify giving Tinubu a second term to complete what he started.

Ayuba opens up about the progress he has seen under the current administration. Credit: adewaleayuba/abat

Source: Instagram

Ayuba points to road access as proof of progress

The veteran musician cited his hometown of Ikenné in Ogun state as a personal measure of how much things have changed under the current administration. According to him, a trip that once required navigating the Ibadan Expressway now takes between 25 and 30 minutes, with five different routes available to reach Ikenné through areas like Epe and Ikorodu.

"If I'm going to my town, Ikenné Remo, it takes me only 25 to 30 minutes. And I have five different roads to take to get to Ikenné," he said, adding that his car no longer falls into potholes along the way.

Ayuba said his extensive travels across Nigerian states give him a reliable view of what is actually happening on the ground, and that what he sees compels him to speak up.

"I've been a musician for ages, and I travel a lot in the state of Nigeria. I know when good things are happening in my nation," he stated.

Reactions trail Ayuba's reason he wants his presidential candidate back in office. Credit: adewaleayuba

Source: Instagram

He insisted that any leader delivering real, tangible results deserves the opportunity to finish the job.

Watch Ayuba make his case for Tinubu's re-election below:

Fans push back on Ayuba's benchmark

The video drew sharp reactions from Nigerians on instagram, with many questioning whether road improvements alone constitute sufficient grounds for another term.

@dreambigsteady wrote:

"Celebrating road in 2026? What a shame"

@rsk_llc commented:

"In 2026 patching roads is good governance"

@bjcobby said:

"Those are basics Mr Ayuba 😣"

@deepboye shared:

"When people celebrate basic things, I just laugh."

@johnnybade07 fired back sarcastically:

"You're right sir, I can see why you move all your children from abroad to your village 👏👏👏"

@bambam_ejire wrote:

"Egbón because of Ikenné road, e deserve another 8 years"

@gibsonobanla advised:

"Oga Ade please 🙏 don't put mouth for politics 🙌"

@olu_omo_oba kept it simple:

"No be you go tell me wetin I go do. Cast your vote make I cast my vote."

Ayuba prays for Ogogo

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that a video from a wedding ceremony got Nigerians talking after Ayuba used the occasion to send heartfelt prayers to his late friend, actor Ogogo.

The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Sunday, August 23, 2026, was filmed at the wedding of Adewunmi and Azeez. It showed veteran actor Yinka Quadri in high spirits, dancing and spraying money into a carton set aside for the purpose, while also stopping to exchange pleasantries with guests around him.

Source: Legit.ng