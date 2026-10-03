Georgia, Cuba, Belarus, and Russia are among the non-Schengen countries with travel insurance conditions for foreign visitors in 2026

The requirements differ by country, covering minimum coverage amounts, timing of proof, and which travellers are affected

Several popular destinations including the US, Japan, and Australia do not mandate insurance but carry high medical costs

Four non-Schengen countries have active travel insurance requirements for foreign visitors in 2026, with conditions that vary depending on the destination, the type of stay, and whether a visa is needed.

Georgia, Cuba, Belarus, and Russia each enforce insurance-related conditions, though the rules differ significantly from one country to the next.

Georgia requires travel insurance with minimum health and accident coverage for all foreign visitors entering the country in 2026. Photo credit: Vano Shlamov/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Countries where insurance is required at entry

Georgia introduced a mandatory health and accident insurance requirement for all foreign visitors from January 1, 2026. The policy must cover the full duration of the stay, with a minimum coverage of 30,000 GEL. Authorities may ask for proof of insurance written in either English or Georgian at the point of entry.

Cuba also requires all tourists to hold travel or health insurance that is valid within Cuban territory. If a traveller cannot present proof during checks, local insurance can be purchased upon arrival.

Belarus sets its minimum coverage threshold at €10,000 for medical expenses. Travellers must carry a valid insurance certificate and be ready to show it when crossing into the country.

Russia's requirement applies to visa applications

Russia's obligation works differently. It applies only to travellers who need a visa, and the insurance certificate must be submitted as part of the application rather than presented at the border. The policy must cover the full duration of the intended stay, and it must be arranged before the application is filed.

France's foreign affairs ministry, France Diplomatie, currently advises a high level of vigilance for travel to Russia.

Popular destinations with no mandatory insurance

The majority of popular tourist destinations do not require travel insurance as a condition of entry. The United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China all allow French tourists to enter without any insurance requirement for a standard stay.

However, the financial risks in these countries can be considerable. Hospital treatment in the United States can exceed $50,000. Medical repatriation from Thailand or Indonesia may cost tens of thousands of euros. Japan offers high-quality healthcare, but it remains expensive for non-residents. In China, some hospitals may require a financial guarantee before agreeing to treat a patient.

Even where insurance is not compulsory, it can significantly reduce the financial exposure in the event of illness, injury, or an emergency evacuation.

Panama reinstates free tourist insurance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Panama has brought back its "Seguro al Turista" programme, offering free insurance to international visitors who arrive in the country by air, with no application, payment, or paperwork required on the traveller's part.

Source: Legit.ng