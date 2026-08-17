Finland's immigration authority has outlined the specific residency duration required for foreign spouses of Finnish citizens to qualify for citizenship

Married applicants face a shorter waiting period than other foreigners, but must also satisfy several additional conditions before applying

The requirements cover criminal history, tax obligations, and financial independence over a defined period

Finland's immigration authority, Migri, has published the residency conditions that foreign nationals, including those married to Finnish citizens, must meet before they can apply for Finnish citizenship.

According to Migri, most foreign nationals living in Finland must have resided continuously in the country for at least eight years to be eligible. However, those who are married to a Finnish citizen benefit from a reduced threshold of five years.

Finland mentions how long foreign spouses must stay there to become citizens. Photo: SOPA images

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Finnish citizenship: Foreign spouses' residency years

The spousal pathway comes with its own specific condition beyond the five-year residency rule. Applicants must also prove that they have lived together with their Finnish spouse for a minimum of three years.

This requirement still applies in cases where the Finnish spouse has since passed away, meaning the couple must have cohabited for three years before the spouse's death.

Migri's definition of "spouse" is broad. It covers legally married partners, cohabiting partners, and registered partners, meaning the pathway is open to various types of recognised partnerships.

Other requirements applicants must meet

Residency duration alone is not sufficient. Finland requires that applicants also satisfy a separate set of conditions at the time of submitting their application.

Applicants must have a clean criminal record, with no convictions or active restraining orders against them. Minor traffic fines and fixed-penalty notices are excluded from this assessment. All financial obligations must also be settled, including outstanding taxes, court-imposed fines, and child maintenance payments.

The financial resources requirement is another key hurdle. Applicants must demonstrate that they have not relied on unemployment benefit or social assistance for more than three months in total over the two years immediately before applying. As part of the application, they are required to declare all income sources in Finland during that same two-year period.

Finland's citizenship process is therefore structured around both integration into the country and financial self-sufficiency, with the spousal route offering a faster but still conditional pathway for those in qualifying relationships with Finnish citizens.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng