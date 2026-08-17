The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Oyelude Makama, congratulated Governor Adeleke on winning the Osun governorship election

The traditional ruler urged Adeleke to govern with magnanimity and honour the commitments made in his victory speech

Oba Oyelude called for greater focus on rural development and security as Adeleke begins his second term

The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr. Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, CON, has congratulated Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke following his victory in the Osun State governorship election.

The congratulatory message was issued from the monarch's palace, where he commended the governor for securing what he described as a renewed mandate from the people of Osun State.

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, congratulates Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election. Photo: FB/OlowuKuta

Source: Facebook

Olowu of Kuta Congratulates Adeleke After Victory

Oba Oyelude called on Governor Adeleke to embrace the victory with a spirit of magnanimity, stressing the need for an inclusive approach to governance that reflects the diversity of interests across the state.

The monarch also reminded the governor of pledges he made in his victory speech, urging him to turn those words into measurable action as his new term begins.

He charged Adeleke to "hit the ground running" by building on development projects already underway across the state and ensuring they receive sustained attention throughout his second tenure.

The Olowu also urged the governor to strengthen the people-oriented policies that have earned him broad public support, with particular attention to rural communities. According to the monarch, urban areas across Osun benefited considerably during the first term, making it necessary for the incoming administration to shift focus towards underserved rural areas.

Monarch Demands Rural Development, Stronger Security

Beyond development projects, the traditional ruler called for a stronger emphasis on security and the general welfare of the people.

He expressed confidence that the renewed mandate creates a valuable opportunity for the governor to build on his administration's achievements, address gaps that remain, and deliver policies that bring tangible improvements to the lives of Osun residents.

Olajengbesi: Lawyer who stood firmly behind Adeleke's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that when the final results of the Osun governorship election began to favour Governor Ademola Adeleke, one name was repeatedly heard from the campaign's media front: Pelumi Olajengbesi.

The lawyer and Accord Party chieftain emerged as one of the most visible voices defending Adeleke throughout the tense election, issuing near-daily statements, challenging alleged irregularities and urging voters to protect their ballots.

Source: Legit.ng