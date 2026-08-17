Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke spoke about his endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Adeleke's declaration of support drew a reaction from Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, who publicly thanked the governor and said 'agreement is agreement'

The governor explained that he is willing to work alongside APC members, including his defeated opponent and former governor Gboyega Oyetola, in backing Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has pushed back against suggestions that his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid stems from any private political arrangement between the two leaders.

Legit.ng reports that speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, Adeleke said his backing for Tinubu was rooted in ethnic and regional solidarity, not a backroom deal.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke says his support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election is based on regional solidarity, not a private political deal. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

He said:

"No, I never reached agreement with Mr President. My support is just based on, he's a Yoruba man, and he's from the South-West, and I believe that all the federal roads that he has started, I want to encourage him not to forget the South-West too because all our federal roads lead to other regions."

The governor added:

"I feel like, well, since a Yoruba man has won the first term, maybe we should give him another chance to develop his reforms."

Adeleke vows 'big time' support for Tinubu

When pressed on whether he would back President Tinubu fully in the 2027 presidential election, Adeleke left no room for ambiguity.

"Big time, I will," he said.

He also confirmed he was open to collaborating with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including his recently defeated rival Bola Oyebamiji and former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola, in that effort.

"Well, as long as it's … I'm doing it for Mr. President. So I wouldn't mind; I will work with them."

Furthermore, Governor Adeleke disclosed that he would participate in Tinubu's campaign in whatever way the president required.

He said:

"Whenever Mr President, when it's time for him to campaign and all that, whatever how he wants me to come in, I will do it."

Governor Ademola Adeleke clarifies his relationship with Tinubu after Festus Keyamo’s “agreement is agreement” comment following the Osun governor’s 2026 re-election. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo, ESQ

Source: Facebook

Keyamo's comment ignited controversy

The clarification followed a public exchange that raised eyebrows. Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, had thanked Adeleke on X (formerly Twitter) for what he called an "unequivocal endorsement" of Tinubu, writing: "You are a man of integrity and honour. 'Agreement is agreement.'"

That phrase prompted the question on the political show about whether a formal agreement existed between Adeleke and the president.

Adeleke and Tinubu have maintained a notably warm relationship despite belonging to rival political parties, with the governor making several high-profile visits to the president since taking office.

Adeleke secured a second term in office at the Osun governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, winning 511,067 votes against Oyebamiji's 444,815. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salaam finished third with 17,180 votes. The governor claimed victory in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11.

Watch Adeleke's clarification below via X:

Read more Osun state news

Osun election 2026: MURIC blasts INEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) held the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible for the alleged widespread barring of hijab-wearing Muslim women from casting their votes during the Osun state governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

MURIC's executive director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, detailed the allegations in a press statement, describing the incidents as deliberate and targeted.

Source: Legit.ng