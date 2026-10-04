Ekiti Commissioner for Education Adebimpe Aderiye announced Monday, October 5, 2026, as a work-free day for teachers in the state

Day students in Ekiti were asked to stay home, with parents and guardians told to make necessary arrangements ahead of the holiday

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also declared October 5 a work-free day for teachers across the state

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Ekiti State has declared Monday, October 5, 2026, a work-free day for teachers so they can take part in events marking the 2026 World Teachers' Day, the state's Commissioner for Education, Adebimpe Aderiye, has announced.

World Teachers' Day 2026 Global Celebration is observed on Monday, October 5, 2026, marking the 60th anniversary of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

Ekiti State declares Monday, October 5, 2026, a work-free day for teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, Aderiye stated that all day students are expected to remain at home on that date and urged parents, guardians, school authorities and students in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state to plan accordingly.

She said:

"The Ekiti State Government wishes to inform all teachers and members of the public that Monday, 5th October 2026, has been declared a work-free day for teachers in the state to enable them to participate fully in activities marking the 2026 World Teachers' Day.

"Accordingly, all day students are expected to stay at home on Monday, 5th October 2026. All parents, guardians, school authorities and students are, therefore, advised to take note and make the necessary arrangements."

The commissioner also praised teachers for their commitment to education and the welfare of children in the state.

She added:

"The state government appreciates the dedication and invaluable contributions of teachers to the development of education and the future of our children. Happy World Teachers' Day to all teachers."

Kwara governor marks World Teachers' Day

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq equally declared October 5 a work-free day for teachers across his state. The announcement came through a statement released on Friday by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mashood Agboola.

AbdulRazaq praised teachers for their resilience and their role in human capital development, and extended his goodwill to educators across Kwara.

Meanwhile, at the federal level, the Ministry of Education has inaugurated a planning committee in Abuja to coordinate the President's Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards. The federal government said it is committed to recognising outstanding teachers and strengthening the teaching profession as a key pillar of national development.

Check out a tweet below about the 2026 World Teachers’ Day:

Independence: Embassies, banks announce closures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that diplomatic missions in Nigeria are among the institutions expected to observe the 2026 Independence Day public holiday.

Members of the public with appointments at embassies or consulates on Thursday, October 1, should confirm their schedules and make alternative arrangements where necessary.

Similarly, banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank, will shut their physical branches across the country.

Source: Legit.ng