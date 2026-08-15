Voting was disrupted in Modakeke Ward 10, Osun State, on Saturday after suspected policemen stormed a polling area

An eyewitness said the men seized election materials and appeared to release tear gas before leaving the scene

Election agents and INEC officials fled the area as panic broke out among voters and polling staff

Tension gripped Modakeke Ward 10 in Osun State on Saturday after individuals suspected to be police officers allegedly seized election materials from a polling area, forcing voters and officials to scatter.

An eyewitness said the polling unit had been calm before the men arrived. According to the account, the suspected officers took away the election materials and then appeared to release tear gas before departing the scene, Vanguard reports.

Voting is disrupted at Modakeke Ward 10 following an alleged intervention by suspected police officers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

"All the election agents and corps members took to their heels as soon as they arrived," the witness said.

Chaos at the Polling Unit

The incident sent panic through the polling area, with party agents and officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fleeing to safety. The National Youth Service Corps members deployed to the station also reportedly abandoned their posts during the commotion.

The identities of those involved in the seizure could not be independently confirmed at the time of filing this report. It remains unclear what prompted the alleged intervention or whether those responsible were authorised officers acting on official instructions.

Neither the Nigeria Police Force nor INEC had issued any statement on the reported incident by the time this report was published.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng